[News Today] Harsh punishment for ‘Post-Crash Drinking’

[LEAD]
Starting next month, a controversial drunk driving loophole will be closed under a newly revised law. The so-called 'Kim Ho-joong Prevention Act' will go into effect on June 4th. The law targets those who intentionally drink more alcohol after a crash in an attempt to disrupt the sobriety test. Anyone who engages in this act will face the same level of punishment as refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

[REPORT]
Singer Kim Ho-joong was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence last year.

Kim Ho-joong / Singer (May 2024)
I'm sorry. I will reflect on this. I apologize.

Controversy surrounded 'BAC or blood alcohol concentration tampering.'

Kim allegedly drank more canned beer after fleeing the scene so that the police wouldn't be able to accurately measure the blood alcohol level and determine how intoxicated he was at the time of the accident.

In a similar case, a drunk driver who caused a fatal accident drank more alcohol after claiming that he was going to the hospital.

Criticism compelled the National Assembly to pass the so-called 'Kim Ho-joong Prevention Act' which is about to go into effect soon.

The Act prohibits additional alcohol consumption intended to hinder a sobriety test or using drugs that could affect the blood alcohol concentration level.

Violators will be sentenced to imprisonment between one and five years and a fine between five million won and 20 million won or between some 3,500 and 14,000 US dollars.

This is the same as the penalty for refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Seo Jang-won / Seoul Dongjak Police Station
We will carry out strict crackdowns on 'BAC tampering'. We ask the public to cooperate in creating a safer society by remembering that drunk driving is absolutely unacceptable.

The revised Road Traffic Act will take effect starting June 4th.

