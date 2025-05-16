[News Today] Temu fined for users’ data transfer

Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, known for its low prices, has come under fire in Korea. The platform been caught transferring personal information of Korean users without consent. Making the account deletion process unnecessarily complicated, also came under fire. Authorities have imposed a fine of over 1.3 billion won.



The Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has made inroads into Korea flaunting its affordable price range.



An average 2.9 million people use the site daily but the company's oversight of personal information was careless.



Its homepage shows that in the process of making product deliveries, it passed on user information to some 20 overseas partner firms. This includes 13 types of data such as name, mobile phone number, address and email.



Under related law, such transfer of data abroad requires a notification to the users, but Temu did not comply.



It also failed to abide by the duty of designating a domestic agent in Korea.



The company is also accused of making it difficult for users to cancel membership which involves seven complex steps.



Kim Hae-sook / Personal Information Protection Commission

Regulation stipulates that requests for membership cancellation or suspended service should be provided more easily but Temu didn't comply.



In recruiting sellers within Korea, Temu also asked for their ID information.



Resident registration numbers obtained this way were handled in the absence of any legal basis.



As a government investigation began, the company belatedly destroyed this data.



The Personal Information Protection Commission has imposed a fine of 1.36 billion won, some 970,000 dollars on Temu.



The e-commerce giant said it respects the government decision and that it has reflected all the recommendations made.