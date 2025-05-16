News Today

[News Today] Temu fined for users’ data transfer

입력 2025.05.16 (15:30) 수정 2025.05.16 (15:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, known for its low prices, has come under fire in Korea. The platform been caught transferring personal information of Korean users without consent. Making the account deletion process unnecessarily complicated, also came under fire. Authorities have imposed a fine of over 1.3 billion won.

[REPORT]
The Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has made inroads into Korea flaunting its affordable price range.

An average 2.9 million people use the site daily but the company's oversight of personal information was careless.

Its homepage shows that in the process of making product deliveries, it passed on user information to some 20 overseas partner firms. This includes 13 types of data such as name, mobile phone number, address and email.

Under related law, such transfer of data abroad requires a notification to the users, but Temu did not comply.

It also failed to abide by the duty of designating a domestic agent in Korea.

The company is also accused of making it difficult for users to cancel membership which involves seven complex steps.

Kim Hae-sook / Personal Information Protection Commission
Regulation stipulates that requests for membership cancellation or suspended service should be provided more easily but Temu didn't comply.

In recruiting sellers within Korea, Temu also asked for their ID information.

Resident registration numbers obtained this way were handled in the absence of any legal basis.

As a government investigation began, the company belatedly destroyed this data.

The Personal Information Protection Commission has imposed a fine of 1.36 billion won, some 970,000 dollars on Temu.

The e-commerce giant said it respects the government decision and that it has reflected all the recommendations made.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Temu fined for users’ data transfer
    • 입력 2025-05-16 15:30:03
    • 수정2025-05-16 15:30:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, known for its low prices, has come under fire in Korea. The platform been caught transferring personal information of Korean users without consent. Making the account deletion process unnecessarily complicated, also came under fire. Authorities have imposed a fine of over 1.3 billion won.

[REPORT]
The Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has made inroads into Korea flaunting its affordable price range.

An average 2.9 million people use the site daily but the company's oversight of personal information was careless.

Its homepage shows that in the process of making product deliveries, it passed on user information to some 20 overseas partner firms. This includes 13 types of data such as name, mobile phone number, address and email.

Under related law, such transfer of data abroad requires a notification to the users, but Temu did not comply.

It also failed to abide by the duty of designating a domestic agent in Korea.

The company is also accused of making it difficult for users to cancel membership which involves seven complex steps.

Kim Hae-sook / Personal Information Protection Commission
Regulation stipulates that requests for membership cancellation or suspended service should be provided more easily but Temu didn't comply.

In recruiting sellers within Korea, Temu also asked for their ID information.

Resident registration numbers obtained this way were handled in the absence of any legal basis.

As a government investigation began, the company belatedly destroyed this data.

The Personal Information Protection Commission has imposed a fine of 1.36 billion won, some 970,000 dollars on Temu.

The e-commerce giant said it respects the government decision and that it has reflected all the recommendations made.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘룸살롱 의혹, 입장 없다’ 하루 만에…대법 “사실관계 확인 중”

‘룸살롱 의혹, 입장 없다’ 하루 만에…대법 “사실관계 확인 중”
이재명 “동학 정신이 나라 살려”<br>…국민의힘 탈당 김상욱 지원 유세

이재명 “동학 정신이 나라 살려”…국민의힘 탈당 김상욱 지원 유세
김문수, GTX·행정수도 공약 <br>발표…이준석, 충청권 유세

김문수, GTX·행정수도 공약 발표…이준석, 충청권 유세
경찰, ‘양평 고속도로 특혜 의혹’ 국토부 등 압수수색

경찰, ‘양평 고속도로 특혜 의혹’ 국토부 등 압수수색
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.