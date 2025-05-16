News Today

[News Today] Drivers make way for emergency vehicle

[LEAD]
A woman in her 50s showing signs of severe breathing difficulty was trapped in gridlock while being rushed to the hospital. Time was running out. But thanks to the swift response by the police and the cooperation of everyday citizens, she survived.

[REPORT]
At around noon, a white van with emergency lights on stands in a gridlock.

It is carrying a woman in her 50s who is bleeding and having difficulty breathing.

A police patrol car mobilized upon receiving an emergency call turns on its siren to pave the way for the van.

But vehicles still won't quickly budge.

When the police make an announcement that there is an emergency patient, the cars begin to give way one by one.

Cars at an intersection also lower speed to let the emergency vehicles pass first.

Kim Sung-yun / Daedeok Police Station
The cars ahead of us began to give way one by one and other drivers also followed suit.

It usually takes more than ten minutes to get to the hospital on this chronically congested road.

But thanks to cooperation by all the other drivers packing the road, the van was able to make it in just three minutes.

The patient was able to avert a crisis by receiving emergency help upon arrival, and has fully recovered now.

Heo In-beom / Daejeon resident
I couldn't move at all. The other drivers did their best to give way. I felt very grateful and relieved that my wife would be able to survive.

A life is saved thanks to the swift response by the police and cooperation from the public.

