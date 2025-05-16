News 9

Lee Jae-myung targets Honam

입력 2025.05.16 (23:46)

[Anchor]

We open with news of the presidential candidates' campaigns.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has spent today (5.16) the second day in the Honam region, solidifying public sentiment.

He presented a regional development strategy, stating that he would make Jeonbuk a hub for K-culture.

Former People Power Party member Kim Sang-wook also took the stage.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.

[Report]

[“Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!”]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the spirit of the Donghak Peasant Movement that began in Jeonbuk, promising to create a world where everyone can live well together.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “The Donghak Revolution ended as an unfinished revolution at the time. That spirit ultimately revived in the May 18 Democratic Movement and again in the Light Revolution.”]

He also paid tribute at the memorial for Lee Se-jong, the first martyr of the May 18 Democratic Movement.

The People Power Party criticized him as a 'fake conservative party.'

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “They say they recruited Chung Ho-yong, a commander of the special forces who killed countless people. When they faced backlash, they canceled it, which is just absurd.”]

Kim Sang-wook, who left the People Power Party, also visited the campaign site.

[Kim Sang-wook/Independent Member of Parliament: “(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) is a true conservative and a true progressive.”]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “We will try to realize the spirit of rational conservatism within our Democratic Party.”]

Candidate Lee also presented a strategy for balanced regional development.

He proposed incentives for companies to relocate to rural areas, fostering regional universities, and policy support for the cultural industry to make it a hub for K-culture.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “It is time to withdraw the all-in policy. Let’s drastically cut taxes and ease regulations for those who operate in rural areas.”]

He also introduced women's policies, including strengthening penalties for domestic violence and digital sexual crimes, and establishing systems to improve wage gaps.

Candidate Lee will continue to focus on solidifying his traditional support base in Honam, including attending the eve of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Movement memorial ceremony tomorrow (5.17).

His strategy is to lay the groundwork for a presidential victory with overwhelming support.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

