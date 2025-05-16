Capital relocation pledge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party started today (May 16) in southern Gyeonggi Province and has been working hard to win over the centrist voters by visiting Chungcheong Provinces, Sejong, and Daejeon.



He promised to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong and also announced pledges to expand transportation networks, including the nationwide expansion of the GTX.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.



[Report]



[“Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!”]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is considered a barometer for centrist public sentiment, visited Chungcheong Provinces and appealed for support by bowing deeply to voters in Cheonan.



He announced region-specific pledges, stating that he would expand the transportation network to create a 'Chungcheong Mega City'.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “We will connect Osong, Cheonan, and Cheongju, and usher in an era of high-speed rail connecting to Daejeon.”]



He also promised to relocate the administrative capital.



He stated that he would completely move central administrative agencies and public institutions, such as the National Assembly and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, to Sejong City.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Complete relocation of the National Assembly. Let’s expedite this and do it faster. Let’s aim for 2029 instead of 2032.”]



Earlier, he visited Pangyo, Suwon, and Dongtan in Gyeonggi Province in succession.



He focused on winning over public sentiment in the capital region, which is the biggest battleground in the election, by highlighting his achievements during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province.



He promised to expand the GTX, which he introduced, nationwide and to complete a network of six circular expressways in the capital region.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “In some sections, the elevated roads pass near urban areas, causing serious disturbances to the living environment due to noise and visual pollution.”]



He also continued his offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung, targeting the controversy surrounding the Daejang-dong development project.



He emphasized that while he carried out large projects like the Gwanggyo New Town and GTX during his time as governor, he has never been investigated or received money.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “I created a Gwanggyo New Town that is more than ten times larger than Daejang-dong, but not a single public official has been arrested, right?”]



Candidate Kim, who has been focusing on appealing to centrist voters in the capital region and Chungcheong Provinces, will hold his first campaign rally tomorrow (May 17) in Honam, a region where conservatives have historically struggled, just a day before the anniversary of the May 18 Democratic Uprising.



KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.\



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!