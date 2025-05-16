News 9

Lee Jun-seok vows new capital

[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also visited the Chungcheong region today (5.16) to announce regional development pledges, including the completion of the administrative capital.

He stated that candidate Kim Moon-soo cannot counter candidate Lee Jae-myung and appealed to the conservative base for rational judgment.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok, who has played a casting vote role in past presidential elections, visited the Chungcheong region.

He promised to revitalize Cheongju Airport, improve the treatment of science and technology personnel in Daejeon, and complete the administrative capital in Sejong, entering the competition to win public support.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I declare that Chungcheong will become the center of Korea's development in the future."]

Candidate Lee expressed confidence that solid support from the younger generation in their 20s and 30s has been confirmed, and if the middle-aged group unites, the presidential race could shift dramatically.

He criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's pledge to relocate a private shipping company to Busan as populism.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Is what candidate Lee Jae-myung calls ‘consultation’ really consultation? It’s more like forcing people into it."]

He appealed to the conservative base, stating that candidate Kim Moon-soo cannot counter candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "A 74-year-old cannot be the alternative to a 40-year-old. I will bring change through the power of youth."]

Regarding the “big tent” unification among conservatives, he reiterated that he has never been contacted by People Power Party interim leader Kim Yong-tae and emphasized again that unification is neither desired nor effective.

Lee also announced a pledge to create a “data special zone” in Busan to attract data centers from major overseas tech companies.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

