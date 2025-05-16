News 9

Yeongnam sentiment shifts

2025.05.16

[Anchor]

The regional dynamics have been repeating in every election, but our KBS poll shows signs of change in Yeongnam.

The People Power Party is alarmed by poll results, while the Democratic Party is seizing the opportunity.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

Honam has been a stronghold for the Democratic Party, while Yeongnam has been for the People Power Party, reflecting traditional regional voting patterns.

However, the KBS poll indicates a different movement.

In Honam, the support rates for candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo were similar to those in the last presidential election.

However, in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, candidate Lee recorded 32%, while candidate Kim only reached 49%. In Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, candidate Lee received 37%, and candidate Kim received 42% support.

Compared to the last presidential election, candidate Kim's support in Daegu and Gyeongbuk has diverged by more than 20 percentage points from Yoon Suk Yeol's vote rate, and in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, the difference is over 10 percentage points.

Failing to secure majority support in the Yeongnam region, a traditional conservative stronghold, the People Power Party finds itself in a state of emergency.

It is reported that they have requested all members of the election headquarters to go to their regions this weekend to focus on campaigning.

In particular, in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, where all district representatives belong to the People Power Party, a joint meeting is scheduled to be held at the Gyeongbuk Provincial Party tomorrow (May 17).

[Kim Jae-won/Chief of Staff for Kim Moon-soo/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, I'm Kim Young-soo': "If we cannot achieve an 80% voter turnout and 80% vote rate in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, we may face difficulties."]

On the other hand, the Democratic Party is putting more effort into expanding its support base.

They are focusing on attracting conservative voters by proposing policy alliances to former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and continuously recruiting conservative figures.

They are particularly cautious about unexpected remarks that could turn public sentiment against them, issuing a warning to be careful with their words and actions.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party's Election Headquarters: "If unrefined or uncoordinated statements are made without agreement or conclusion, it can cause confusion."]

The electoral strategy competition between the People Power Party, which must at least secure the Yeongnam region to rebound in support, and the Democratic Party, which aims for the highest vote rate in Yeongnam's history, is expected to intensify.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

