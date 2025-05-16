DP slams PPP

동영상 고정 취소

The Democratic Party has accused lawmakers from the People Power Party who spoke with former President Yoon Suk Yeol during the emergency martial law of being accomplices in the insurrection, demanding the release of the call logs from the secret phone.



They also criticized the People Power Party, candidate Kim Moon-soo, and former President Yoon for deceiving the public with a staged defection.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.



[Report]



"The Pandora's box has been opened," the Democratic Party opened fire, revealing that former President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and lawmaker Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party right after the martial law was declared.



They questioned whether this was not an attempt to block the resolution to lift the martial law under the direction of former President Yoon.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chair: "The suspicion that the People Power Party is an accomplice in the insurrection is becoming increasingly solid. This election is clearly the last opportunity to bring that insurrection to a complete end."]



They urged a thorough investigation, demanding the release of the call logs from former President Yoon's secret phone.



They also pointed out that Yoon had spoken with Kim Moon-soo, who was a cabinet member at the time, after the failure of the martial law.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Spokesperson: "Are you hesitating because you fear exposing the reality of the insurrection—the connection between the People Power Party and candidate Kim Moon-soo—hidden in Yoon Suk Yeol’s secret phone?"]



The party also continued its fierce criticism of Yoon’s delayed resignation from the party.



They accused the People Power Party and candidate Kim Moon-soo of deceiving the public with an insincere and staged defection performance.



[Park Kyung-mee/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Spokesperson: "Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Moon-soo, and the pro-Yoon People Power Party are ultimately one body. We cannot forgive their schemes that threaten to undermine the early presidential election brought on by the insurrection."]



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party criticized candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is visiting Gwangju tomorrow (5.17), for canceling his attendance at both the May 18 eve ceremony and the commemorative event the next day, claiming it was an attempt to erase his image as being linked to the insurrection rather than a genuine tribute.



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



