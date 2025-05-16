Will Yoon exit his party?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite criticism from the Democratic Party, the People Power Party and former President Yoon are letting time pass without resolving their relationship.



Chairman Kim Yong-tae of the emergency committee stated that they have crossed the river of impeachment, but they have not yet settled the issue of leaving the party, and both former President Yoon and candidate Kim Moon-soo have not clearly stated their positions.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



Kim Yong-tae, the chairman of the emergency response committee, had promised to resolve the issue of former President Yoon's departure from the party by the weekend.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee/Yesterday: "I will meet with the President as soon as possible and discuss this matter. I ask for a decision for the party and the victory in the presidential election."]



However, there has been no news so far.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "I believe we have crossed the river of impeachment. This issue can now be left to the party, and we will continue to show our vision going forward."]



Amid criticisms that this is effectively a change of position, there are also calls urging a decision, stating that they should not surrender to Yoon's supporters.



Former President Yoon reportedly said in a call with some lawmakers, "I will do whatever is helpful," but it is known that he maintains the position that leaving the party depends on candidate Kim's decision.



Candidate Kim has remained silent.



["Candidate, please take our questions."]



[Kim Jae-won/Chief of Staff for Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Kim Young-soo': "I am saying that I will not demand or force any specific choice."]



As no one has clearly decided their positions, differing opinions have emerged within the party.



Former leader Han Dong-hoon urged, "Cut ties before the TV debate on the 18th," and pro-Han lawmakers also emphasized that "it is not a recommendation but a decision that must be made."



There are also claims that forced departure will not be helpful.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Unnatural departures or forced expulsions could deepen conflicts within the party."]



On the fifth day of the official election campaign, the People Power Party is experiencing turmoil over the issue of former President Yoon's departure, and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo criticized that a new framework for conservatism must be established after the election.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



