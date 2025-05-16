News 9

Heavy rain hits metro

입력 2025.05.16 (23:46)

[Anchor]

Today (5.16), heavy rain poured down mainly in the metropolitan area and the southern coast.

In Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, an emergency disaster alert for heavy rain was issued for the first time this year.

This rain is expected to continue until early tomorrow (5.17).

First, we have a report from meteorologist Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

Muddy water has filled the roads and is spilling onto the sidewalks.

The heavy rain has transformed the roads into what looks like rivers.

This afternoon, Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, experienced downpours exceeding 70mm in just one hour.

This amount far exceeded the weather agency's forecast.

In some areas of Namyangju, an emergency disaster alert for heavy rain was issued for the first time this year.

Seoul also experienced strong showers, recording a maximum rainfall of over 70mm today.

The southern regions also saw heavy rain throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds.

The southern coast received significant rainfall, with up to 80mm expected today alone.

This was due to a flow of low pressure passing through the southern regions, bringing a lot of moisture from the sea.

The rain is expected to continue until early tomorrow morning, which is the weekend.

The expected rainfall is up to 80mm on the southern coast and about 60mm in the metropolitan area.

In Jeju and the southern coast, where heavy rain warnings have been issued, strong rain of up to 40mm per hour is expected overnight.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With warm and humid air flowing into the southern coast and atmospheric instability added, there will be places with heavy rain until early tomorrow morning."]

Due to the very unstable atmosphere, there may be lightning and hail during the rain, so caution is needed for facility management.

The rain will briefly stop, but it may start to fall lightly again in the central region tomorrow afternoon.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

