DP pushes Court Act reform

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is pushing for an amendment to the Constitutional Court Act to allow constitutional complaints against court rulings.



The Constitutional Court has expressed support for this, and has further requested clear legislation to allow for the cancellation of Supreme Court en banc decisions.



The Supreme Court has opposed this, stating that if this law is realized, it would effectively create a four-tier court system.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the conviction of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party is promoting a legal amendment to recognize complaints against court rulings.



A complaint against a ruling refers to a system that recognizes constitutional complaints against court decisions, allowing for the cancellation of rulings based on the Constitutional Court's decisions.



The key point is to delete the phrase "excluding court rulings" from the list of subjects for constitutional complaint adjudication as defined by the Constitutional Court Act.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Apr. 14: "I believe there is a strong public demand for the amendment of the Court Organization Act to increase the number of Supreme Court justices, the amendment of the Constitutional Court Act regarding complaints against rulings, and the special prosecution bill for Jo Hee-de."]



The opinions of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court, which are directly involved, are sharply divided.



The Supreme Court argues that this would violate constitutional provisions regarding judicial independence, while the Constitutional Court maintains that it is necessary for the faithful protection of the people's fundamental rights.



The Constitutional Court has even requested that explicit regulations be established to ensure that the Supreme Court complies even if its en banc decisions are overturned.



If realized, it has been pointed out that the highest court in South Korea could effectively become a "Constitutional Court."



On the other hand, the Supreme Court is opposing this, arguing that it could undermine "judicial independence."



It is also pointed out that this does not align with the constitutional spirit that defines jurisdiction as belonging to the judiciary and would not benefit the general public.



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office/May 14/National Assembly: "If all cases are to go through a four-tier system, it could lead to very unfavorable outcomes for the public due to prolonged time, costs, efforts, and psychological stress..."]



The proposed amendment is currently under review by the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the Democratic Party.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



