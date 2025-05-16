USFK chief eyes China role

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Commander of the U.S. Forces Korea has broadly defined the role of the U.S. military stationed in South Korea.



He stated that there are missions related not only to North Korea but also to China, and that they are part of the Indo-Pacific strategy.



In particular, he emphasized the role of the U.S. Forces Korea in countering China by likening South Korea to an aircraft carrier positioned in front of China.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the story.



[Report]



Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, the commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, described North Korea as a "horse reined in by China and Russia."



This reflects concerns about North Korea's military closeness to Russia in addition to its cooperation with China.



Accordingly, Commander Brunson emphasized that the role of the U.S. Forces Korea cannot be limited to just North Korea.



[Xavier Brunson/Commander of U.S. Forces Korea: "U.S. Forces in Korea are not only focused on defeating the DPRK, we're also focused on operations, activities and investments in the region as a small part of the greater Indo-Pacific strategy."]



The U.S. has been pursuing "strategic flexibility," which allows the activities of overseas troops to extend beyond their bases and be deployed to crisis areas.



Commander Brunson also likened South Korea to an aircraft carrier serving as a forward base.



[Xavier Brunson/Commander of U.S. Forces Korea: "At night, from a satellite image, the ROK looks like an island, or like a fixed aircraft carrier floating in the water between Japan and mainland China."]



With concerns that the U.S. Forces Korea may become involved in disputes such as those between China and Taiwan, and that there may be a power vacuum on the Korean Peninsula, our military is also contemplating response strategies.



[Jeon Ha-kyu/Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson/Mar. 31: "As you know, the primary role of the U.S. Forces Korea is to contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. That has not changed."]



Commander Brunson also stated that obstacles to joint South Korea-U.S.-Japan exercises need to be removed, which is interpreted as an emphasis on cooperation with the Japan Self-Defense Forces.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



