Tariff negotiations intensify

[Anchor]



The reason for such intense tariff negotiations is that the burden of U.S. tariffs on our economy is significant.



Not only are the negotiations already complicated, but we also have to engage in a game of wits with other countries, making it even more difficult to reach an agreement.



Next, we have Jeong Jae-woo reporting.



[Report]



Last month, President Trump announced mutual tariffs on over 50 countries with trade surpluses with the U.S.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 2: "It's a very great threat to our country, and for these reasons, starting tomorrow, the United States will implement reciprocal tariffs on other nations."]



In addition to the 10% universal tariff imposed on most countries, an additional 15% was added for our country, which exports a lot to the U.S.



A week later, the additional 15% tariff was postponed, but the grace period is only 90 days, ending in early July.



The universal tariff of 10% applied to all items is already in effect.



The greater impact comes from the item-specific tariffs.



A 25% tariff has been imposed on steel, automobiles, and auto parts, which account for 37% of our exports to the U.S.



After the tariffs were imposed, exports of all three items have plummeted.



Large companies are increasing their investments in the U.S. while feeling anxious, and small and medium-sized enterprises are struggling to find a breakthrough.



[Jeong Soon-baek/CEO of Samkwang Wintech: "(If Hyundai Motor) brings back about 1 million units to produce in the U.S., what should the parts companies do...?"]



As the U.S. is negotiating with multiple countries simultaneously, the competition among countries to secure better outcomes adds another challenge.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of the International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "Each country is generally in a wait-and-see stance, weighing timing and conditions to maximize its own interests..."]



The deregulation of automobiles, agricultural products, and big tech companies that the U.S. demands in return is also mostly difficult under our current laws and regulations, or requires social consensus.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



