Trump and Hyundai in Middle East

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, President Trump is visiting the Middle East one after another, promising economic cooperation.

During the same period, our companies have also headed to the Middle East.

It is believed that a different Middle Eastern market from the past is opening up.

Reporter Hanuri looked into the background.

[Report]

["It has been four seasons since my father left..."]

Construction companies and workers who left for the Middle East chasing 'oil dollars' saw the 'construction boom' come to an end as the Middle Eastern economy declined in the late 1980s.

["3, 2, 1."]

Forty years later, Hyundai Motor is heading to the Middle East.

They are building a new factory in Saudi Arabia that will produce 50,000 vehicles annually starting next year.

[Jang Jae-hoon/Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman: "Our forefathers built roads. They built bridges, ports, working side by side. Now we will work together to manufacture vehicles."]

Hyundai and Kia already hold the second-largest market share in car sales in Saudi Arabia.

Next year, they aim for the top spot.

They are counting on the growing young population and female consumers.

[Tamar Al Hakim/Saudi Arabia Dealer Company Vice President: "Any woman get a new driving license, we give her a discount."]

Naver has established a new corporation 'Naver Arabia'.

Instead of building buildings like before, they are constructing IT infrastructure for new cities.

[Ian Mulcahy/Facility Design Expert/Saudi 'Neom City' Forum: "Not just to build a city physically, to build it digitally in parallel."]

Companies searching for new markets amid tariffs and trade wars are flocking to the Middle East, which has many high-income earners and is active in attracting investments.

[Na Young-seok/Director of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Division, Korea International Trade Association: "Exports are also increasing significantly, and in fact, due to the influence of the Korean Wave, the perception of Korean technology is very positive."]

The Middle East, which is seeing visits from representatives of American big tech like Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk, is also active in new growth businesses such as AI.

However, there is still a lack of infrastructure, so it may take time for our companies to enter this field.

This is Hanuri from KBS News.

