Walmart warns of price hikes

[Anchor]



Concerns about rising prices due to tariffs are becoming a reality in the United States.



Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., has announced that it has no choice but to raise prices due to tariffs.



This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



Imports from China to the U.S. are surging again.



Recent statistics show that the average daily container bookings have nearly quadrupled compared to before.



Companies are taking advantage of the 90-day truce on U.S.-China tariffs to secure inventory.



The U.S. producer price index in April fell compared to the previous month, indicating that the impact of tariffs on prices has not yet shown up in the indicators.



However, it is too early to be relieved.



First, Walmart has stated that the current tariff rates, which have been postponed or lowered, are still too high, making price increases unavoidable.



The same applies to existing inventory.



[John D. Rainey/Walmart CFO/CNBC Interview: "As cost of goods are received at higher prices, those retailers that use that method of accounting have to mark them up, even on the merchandise that they previously bought."]



Walmart's pricing policy affects other retailers as well.



There are also forecasts that the current level of tariffs will be maintained for a considerable period.



The U.S. economic media Bloomberg has reported that experts predict the tariff rate on China will still be around 30% in six months.



Due to concerns about rising prices, American consumers are tightening their wallets.



[Terrence Guay/Penn State University Professor: "Some might say, well, it might get even lower than that after 90 days. I'm not so sure that will happen."]



Following other international organizations, the United Nations has also lowered its growth forecast for the U.S.



It cited tariff increases and uncertainty as the reasons.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



