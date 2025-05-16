News 9

Korean rice sells out in Japan

입력 2025.05.16 (23:46)

[Anchor]

In Japan, where rice prices have doubled in a year, foreign rice is being imported to fill the shortage.

Korean rice has also been exported to Japan for the first time in 35 years, and it sold out in just a few days.

Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

This is 'Calrose' rice produced in California, USA.

Although it is slightly less sticky, when cooked, it is similar to Japanese rice.

A major supermarket chain in Japan has started selling this rice.

Even with a tariff of over 3,000 won per kilogram, it is about 10% cheaper than Japanese rice, so they decided to increase imports until new Japanese rice is available.

[Tsuchiya Mitsuko/Aeon Vice President: "Urban areas. We are thinking of supplying mainly in such places."]

Japanese consumers, who have had a strong attachment to Japanese rice, are also turning their attention to rice from Taiwan and Vietnam.

[Maki Tetsuro/Supermarket Manager: "Until now, we have only handled Japanese rice, but we are starting to respond to make it easier for customers to purchase."]

Korean rice, which was exported to Japan for the first time in 35 years, is also popular.

The quantities brought in, such as 2 tons last month and 10 tons earlier this month, sold out quickly.

It is unusual for Korean rice to be sold in Japan's agricultural cooperative sales network, which has prioritized protecting domestic farmers, but it is being evaluated as having the most similar taste to Japanese rice.

The average price of Japanese rice sold in Japanese supermarkets has slightly decreased over the past 18 weeks, but it is still double the price compared to a year ago.

Japan is increasing imports of foreign rice, including from Korea, and releasing stockpiled rice, but it is struggling to stabilize rice prices.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

