Electric scooter-free zones

[Anchor]

People are often startled by electric scooters zipping through crowds.

The number of injuries is also on the rise.

As a result, today (5.16), for the first time, two areas in Seoul have been designated as electric scooter-free streets.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

An electric scooter speeds past and collides with a woman walking on the street.

It crashes into parked cars and even crashes after colliding with oncoming vehicles.

The number of injuries related to electric scooter accidents, which was around 50 in 2018, has increased nearly tenfold in five years.

As the situation has reached a level that threatens public safety, the first 'electric scooter-free street' has been designated in the country.

[Lee Sang-ho/Traffic Safety Division Chief, Mapo Police Station: "It has been designated as a no-passage zone. From now on, please use other areas instead of here…."]

The electric scooter-free streets are located in two areas: the 'Hongdae Red Road' in Mapo District, which is popular among young people, and the academy area in Banpo-dong, Seocho District.

Starting today, for the next five months, monitoring will take place every day from 12 PM to 11 PM.

In the future, riding or parking electric bicycles and electric scooters will not be allowed in these electric scooter-free streets.

After the grace period ends, fines of 30,000 won for regular roads and 60,000 won for children's protection zones will be imposed for violations.

In a survey, 8 out of 10 citizens expressed support for the ban.

[Kwon Jae-hyun/Yeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do: "(Now) without electric scooters, there’s no risk of bumping into someone, so it feels quite safe…."]

[Elementary School Parent: "I think it was especially dangerous for younger elementary school kids. Now that electric scooters are gone, I feel it would be okay to send my child alone…."]

The Seoul City government plans to analyze the results of the electric scooter-free street operation and gradually expand the designated areas.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun reporting.

