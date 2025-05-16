Heavy rain closes 25 rivers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 16), heavy rain has fallen to the extent that a heavy rain warning has been issued in most areas of Seoul.



Access to 25 rivers in the Seoul area has been restricted.



One of those places is Dorimcheon, where our reporter Hwang Da-ye is on standby.



Reporter Hwang! Is there a risk of Dorimcheon overflowing?



[Report]



Here at Dorimcheon, the rain is alternating between heavy and light showers.



In preparation for possible river flooding, the city of Seoul has set up barriers to restrict citizens' access.



As of 8 PM, the water level at Dorim Bridge recorded '6.56m'.



Currently, the river is not in a situation to overflow, but if sudden heavy rain continues, the water level could rise further.



Although access to the river entrance has been restricted, there are still citizens seen walking along the riverbank, but please follow the access resctictions and refrain from approaching.



In addition, the city of Seoul has restricted access to 25 rivers in the city, including Cheonggyecheon, Anyangcheon, Gupabalcheon, Jungnangcheon, and Dobongcheon.



Furthermore, districts such as Yongsan and Yeongdeungpo have sent disaster text messages advising residents to "avoid low-lying areas and river access, and do not enter underpasses at risk of flooding."



During heavy rain, there is a concern that water levels can rise rapidly in a short time, so residents living in semi-basements or low-lying areas near rivers should prepare for the risk of flooding.



As the rain continues, traffic congestion has also occurred on the way home.



Currently, there are no roads that are closed, but traffic conditions may change, so it is advisable to check real-time traffic information.



This has been a report from Dorimcheon in Seoul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!