Military faces command vacuum

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Emergency martial law, impeachment, and the presidential election have led to a leadership vacuum in the military that has lasted nearly six months, causing important decisions to be continuously postponed.



In particular, there are significant concerns about discipline and weakening military capabilities.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



The next-generation destroyer is currently under construction.



Although nearly 70% of the hull design and various components have been domestically produced, the core 'Aegis combat system' has been imported from the United States.



The project to fully localize this system is the KDDX program, which is worth 7.8 trillion won.



However, due to excessive competition among domestic companies and a lack of leadership, the selection of contractors has been stalled for over a year, making the operational deployment by 2030 virtually impossible.



[Moon Geun-sik/Professor at Hanyang University Graduate School of Public Policy: "The Navy's role is to identify requirements, the Ministry of National Defense makes decisions, and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration is responsible for procurement. However, we have currently lost the ability to coordinate and control this process... If the project is delayed, such precedents may continue to repeat. In this regard, the Navy is very concerned."]



The preparation for the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key event in Asian defense diplomacy, is also unusual.



Since 2004, the Minister of National Defense has attended every year, but this year, a deputy minister will go instead.



With major issues such as countering China, North Korea's nuclear program, and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation coming to the forefront since the Trump administration, the U.S. and Japan will send ministers, while we will engage in dialogue with deputy ministers or undersecretaries instead of a minister.



Concerns about discipline are emerging in the field.



With promotions for general officers halted, some commanders are serving six to seven months longer than their predecessors, with some extending up to 11 months.



[Um Hyo-sik/Secretary-General of the Korea Defense Security Forum: "The unexpected delays in the promotions of general officers can relax unit discipline and increase the likelihood of incidents."]



Even after the presidential election, the appointment of the Minister of National Defense will only be possible after the Prime Minister is nominated and goes through a confirmation hearing, so the leadership vacuum is expected to continue for the time being.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!