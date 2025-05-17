News 9

Class action targets SKT

입력 2025.05.17 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

SK Telecom users have filed a class action lawsuit related to the SIM card hacking incident.

The number of initial participants is close to 10,000, and the total amount claimed for damages exceeds 4 billion won.

This is a report by reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

In an unprecedented hacking incident at SKT, users trying to change their SIM cards had to stand in long lines, and even the group chairman publicly apologized to the nation, but dissatisfaction did not easily subside.

About a month after the hacking incident, SKT users filed a joint claim for damages.

The number of initial participants has already surpassed 9,000.

[Kim Young-hee/'SKT Damage Claim Lawsuit' Participant: "I use my mobile phone like a bank account. I feel very anxious because suddenly my SIM information was leaked…."]

The amount claimed for damages from SKT is approximately 4.6 billion won, averaging about 500,000 won per person.

Beyond the leakage of personal information, users had to endure unnecessary inconvenience of changing their SIM cards, and the claim is aimed at compensating for the anxiety regarding potential secondary damage from possible SIM card duplication.

[Ha Hee-bong/Lawyer/'SKT Damage Claim' Joint Lawsuit Representative: "This is a foreseeable disaster caused by a clear violation of various significant obligations under the Telecommunications Business Act. It is causing significant disruptions in daily life."]

Additionally, it is reported that over 140,000 SKT users are preparing another lawsuit, indicating that legal disputes arising from the SKT hacking incident are likely to expand.

SKT stated regarding the ongoing lawsuits from users, "We are waiting for the investigation results regarding the cause of the incident," and added, "As the investigation is ongoing, it is difficult to disclose our position."

It is estimated that about 345,000 users have left SKT since the hacking incident.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Class action targets SKT
    • 입력 2025-05-17 00:33:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

SK Telecom users have filed a class action lawsuit related to the SIM card hacking incident.

The number of initial participants is close to 10,000, and the total amount claimed for damages exceeds 4 billion won.

This is a report by reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

In an unprecedented hacking incident at SKT, users trying to change their SIM cards had to stand in long lines, and even the group chairman publicly apologized to the nation, but dissatisfaction did not easily subside.

About a month after the hacking incident, SKT users filed a joint claim for damages.

The number of initial participants has already surpassed 9,000.

[Kim Young-hee/'SKT Damage Claim Lawsuit' Participant: "I use my mobile phone like a bank account. I feel very anxious because suddenly my SIM information was leaked…."]

The amount claimed for damages from SKT is approximately 4.6 billion won, averaging about 500,000 won per person.

Beyond the leakage of personal information, users had to endure unnecessary inconvenience of changing their SIM cards, and the claim is aimed at compensating for the anxiety regarding potential secondary damage from possible SIM card duplication.

[Ha Hee-bong/Lawyer/'SKT Damage Claim' Joint Lawsuit Representative: "This is a foreseeable disaster caused by a clear violation of various significant obligations under the Telecommunications Business Act. It is causing significant disruptions in daily life."]

Additionally, it is reported that over 140,000 SKT users are preparing another lawsuit, indicating that legal disputes arising from the SKT hacking incident are likely to expand.

SKT stated regarding the ongoing lawsuits from users, "We are waiting for the investigation results regarding the cause of the incident," and added, "As the investigation is ongoing, it is difficult to disclose our position."

It is estimated that about 345,000 users have left SKT since the hacking incident.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 영남 표심 흔들?…국민의힘 ‘비상’·<br>민주당 ‘외연확장’

[여론조사] 영남 표심 흔들?…국민의힘 ‘비상’·민주당 ‘외연확장’
이재명, 이틀째 호남 유세…<br>“‘균형 발전’·‘참된 보수’ 실현”

이재명, 이틀째 호남 유세…“‘균형 발전’·‘참된 보수’ 실현”
김문수, 경기·충청 표심 공략…<br>“행정수도 세종 이전”

김문수, 경기·충청 표심 공략…“행정수도 세종 이전”
이준석 “김문수로 이재명 견제 못 해”…충청권 중원 유세

이준석 “김문수로 이재명 견제 못 해”…충청권 중원 유세
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.