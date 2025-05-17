Class action targets SKT

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



SK Telecom users have filed a class action lawsuit related to the SIM card hacking incident.



The number of initial participants is close to 10,000, and the total amount claimed for damages exceeds 4 billion won.



This is a report by reporter Kang Pu-reun.



[Report]



In an unprecedented hacking incident at SKT, users trying to change their SIM cards had to stand in long lines, and even the group chairman publicly apologized to the nation, but dissatisfaction did not easily subside.



About a month after the hacking incident, SKT users filed a joint claim for damages.



The number of initial participants has already surpassed 9,000.



[Kim Young-hee/'SKT Damage Claim Lawsuit' Participant: "I use my mobile phone like a bank account. I feel very anxious because suddenly my SIM information was leaked…."]



The amount claimed for damages from SKT is approximately 4.6 billion won, averaging about 500,000 won per person.



Beyond the leakage of personal information, users had to endure unnecessary inconvenience of changing their SIM cards, and the claim is aimed at compensating for the anxiety regarding potential secondary damage from possible SIM card duplication.



[Ha Hee-bong/Lawyer/'SKT Damage Claim' Joint Lawsuit Representative: "This is a foreseeable disaster caused by a clear violation of various significant obligations under the Telecommunications Business Act. It is causing significant disruptions in daily life."]



Additionally, it is reported that over 140,000 SKT users are preparing another lawsuit, indicating that legal disputes arising from the SKT hacking incident are likely to expand.



SKT stated regarding the ongoing lawsuits from users, "We are waiting for the investigation results regarding the cause of the incident," and added, "As the investigation is ongoing, it is difficult to disclose our position."



It is estimated that about 345,000 users have left SKT since the hacking incident.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



