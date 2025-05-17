Korea, U.S. resume tariff talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



High-level negotiations between South Korea and the United States regarding tariff issues have resumed in Jeju.



Six detailed negotiation areas have been confirmed.



As practical negotiations are set to begin next week, our government has repeatedly urged for a complete exemption from tariffs.



This is Park Kyung-jun reporting.



[Report]



High-level discussions for the exemption of tariffs imposed by the United States.



They resumed in Jeju after about 20 days.



Six detailed areas for future tariff negotiations have been confirmed.



These include 'balanced trade' to discuss the trade deficit with South Korea, which the U.S. is dissatisfied with, and 'non-tariff measures' that the U.S. has requested Korea to eliminate.



There are also areas that seem to target China, such as 'economic security,' and 'digital trade,' 'rules of origin,' and 'commercial considerations' that the U.S. wants to open up.



This classification mainly reflects U.S. demands, and the outcome of the discussions is expected to determine how much tariffs will be reduced or eliminated.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The U.S. is essentially asking us to put our position on the table. They’ve imposed tariffs unilaterally and say they’ll reduce them once we meet their standards.”]



Accordingly, starting from the second technical meeting to be held in the U.S. next week, substantial 'give and take' negotiations will take place.



The tentative deadline for an agreement is July 8, when the reciprocal tariff exemption ends.



After that, a 25% tariff will be imposed, so the government is committed to negotiating within the deadline as much as possible.



Although shipbuilding, LNG, and advanced industries, which the U.S. wants to cooperate on, will not be addressed in the negotiations, there are plans to prepare a separate package to persuade the U.S.



The government's goal remains the complete elimination of all tariffs.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “Once again, I requested the USTR representative to exempt all country-specific and item-specific tariffs.”]



South Korea plans to continue discussions on the detailed negotiation agenda even after a new administration takes office.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun reporting.



