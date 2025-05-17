Prosecution raids Chanel Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has confirmed through KBS reporting that they have conducted a search of Chanel Korea in order to find the connection between former President Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, and former Unification Church executive, Jeon Seong-bae, as well as the fortune teller, Geonjin Beopsa.



The prosecution is conducting a comprehensive investigation to locate the items mentioned in the search warrant for the former president and his wife's residence.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



The items that former high-ranking Unification Church official, Mr. Yoon, gave to fortune teller Jeon Seong-bae to pass on to Kim Keon-hee consist of three main items.



They are a diamond necklace worth 60 million won, ginseng products from a Unification Church affiliate, and an expensive Chanel bag.



At the end of last month, searches were conducted at the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim's office, but these items were not found.



In this regard, the prosecution has recently executed a search warrant for Chanel Korea, as confirmed by KBS reporting.



It appears to be aimed at identifying the sales history of the bag.



Chanel Korea stated, "We are faithfully cooperating with the prosecution's request for investigation," and added, "As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comments."



The prosecution is also conducting a search of the home of former administrative officer Jo, who accompanied Kim, in order to find the whereabouts of the items.



Mr. Jo was previously investigated as a witness by the prosecution last year regarding the allegations of Kim receiving expensive bags.



Mr. Jeon has stated in previous investigations that he lost the bags and necklace he received from Mr. Yoon and did not pass them on to Kim's side.



['Fortune teller' Jeon Seong-bae /May 12: "(Do you acknowledge that you delivered the necklace and valuables to Mrs. Kim at the request of the Unification Church?) ...."]



The prosecution is conducting forensic analysis on the mobile phones of Kim and those around her, and is identifying connections with the Unification Church through compulsory investigations.



There are predictions that the prosecution's investigation is focusing on Kim and that ultimately, a summons for questioning will be unavoidable.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!