Giving birth without marriage

[Anchor]

Sayuri, a Japanese broadcaster who has raised social interest in non-marital childbirth, gave birth to her son Zen five years ago after receiving a sperm donation.

The number of people who think it is possible to have a child without getting married has significantly increased compared to ten years ago.

In fact, the proportion of non-marital births reached a record high of 4.7% in 2023.

However, this is still very low compared to other OECD countries.

In France, which has the highest rate of non-marital births, six out of ten children are born to unmarried parents, and the overall OECD average is over 40%.

Our government has begun to consider support measures for parents who have and raise children outside of marriage to increase the birth rate.

Reporter Jin Seon-min has the details.

[Report]

This woman plans to go to Denmark in August to purchase sperm and retrieve her own eggs to cultivate embryos.

She has decided to freeze the embryos and will proceed with non-marital childbirth if she does not get married within two years.

The total cost, including airfare, is about 15 million won.

[Person A/Denmark Sperm Bank User/Voice Altered: "I don't completely rule out the idea of marriage. I just don't know which path I will take. But having a baby is definitely one of my options."]

There are sperm banks in our country, but they are only available to married couples.

Unmarried women who want to undergo in vitro fertilization have no choice but to bear the financial burden and go abroad.

[Person A/Denmark Sperm Bank User/Voice Altered: "If suddenly in Korea, unmarried women could use sperm banks, I probably wouldn't go to Denmark even though I've already made all the payments."]

In addition to solo childbirth, the number of couples who have children while cohabiting without getting married is also increasing.

In fact, the number of cohabiting households, which refers to common-law or cohabiting families, has increased 2.5 times in eight years.

Cohabiting households face difficulties in taking parental leave or maternity leave even if they have children.

This is because they must prove their common-law relationship to their workplace.

Unmarried fathers raising children alone must go through complicated legal procedures to register their child's birth.

[Kim Ji-hwan/Representative of the Korean Unmarried Fathers Support Association: "There are cases where a father might feel that it would be better for his child to be placed in a child protection facility than to be with him, leading to giving up on raising the child."]

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has initiated research to improve the childbirth system, stating that it will support having and raising children without marriage.

This is KBS News, Jin Seon-min reporting.

