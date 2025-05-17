UN reviews Jukbangnyeom bid

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The traditional fishing method called Jukbangnyeom, which uses the terrain and currents to catch fish, embodies the wisdom of our ancestors.



Recently, ahead of the decision to register it as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage, a field inspection team from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations visited the site.



Choi Jin-seok reports.



[Report]



The sea of Namhae, Gyeongnam, is shallow and has fast currents.



This is the Jukbangnyeom, where fishing nets made of woven bamboo are spread out in a hook shape.



As the net is lifted, a large catch of silver anchovies comes up.



The anchovies caught by hand in the Jukbangnyeom are clean and almost uninjured, making them highly marketable.



[Jang Soon-hwa/Namhae Jukbangnyeom Fisherman: "When the boat comes in, it's less than a minute away from here. This minimal distance ensures that the anchovies do not spoil."]



The Jukbangnyeom, which catches fish that enter the nets during high tide but cannot escape during low tide, is a traditional fishing method with a history of over 500 years.



Unlike conventional fishing methods that catch large quantities of fish at once using nets, this method allows for the selective capture of desired species and has a minimal impact on the ecosystem, making it environmentally friendly.



The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently conducted a field inspection for the registration of Jukbangnyeom as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage.



[Catherine Tucker/Vice Chair of the Scientific Advisory Group on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage: "Today I was most interested in observing the practices of the very experienced and knowledgeable fisher folk and their management of the Jukbangnyeom."]



Currently, in South Korea, the only registered Globally Important Agricultural Heritages are the Jaecheop hand-net fishery of the Seomjin River and the Jeju Haenyeo fishery.



The final registration of the Namhae Jukbangnyeom is expected to be decided as early as July, which is anticipated to not only recognize the value of traditional fishing but also promote it as a tourism resource.



This is KBS News Choi Jin-seok.



