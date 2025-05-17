News 9

Russia-Ukraine talks stalled

입력 2025.05.17 (00:33)

[Anchor]

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in face-to-face negotiations after much difficulty.

Although the delegations from both sides sat down together for the first time in three years, it seems unlikely that they will produce any results due to significant differences in their positions even before the talks began.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

The delegations from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul.

With President Putin absent, Kremlin advisor Medinsky led the Russian delegation, while Ukraine was represented by Defense Minister Umerov in place of President Zelensky.

Despite facing each other for the first time in three years, there are already predictions that this will end up being just a 'show'.

Ukraine has stated that the top priority of this negotiation is a 'ceasefire'.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Regarding the agenda, the delegation has the authority to discuss a ceasefire. That is the top priority. That is why we came to Istanbul."]

On the other hand, Russia maintains that this is a continuation of negotiations from three years ago.

They want to start discussions from the point of recognizing Crimea and eastern Ukraine as Russian territory.

From the agenda itself, both sides are speaking differently, but both are focusing more on power struggles than on aligning their opinions.

By postponing the negotiations by a day, they mocked each other as 'decorative' delegations and 'clowns', and before the talks began, both sides met with the United States as if seeking support.

President Trump of the United States expressed skepticism, stating that he believes the issue will only be resolved if he meets with Putin.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(When do you think you will meet the president?) As soon as we can set it up. I would actually leave here and go."]

While the U.S. continues to pressure for negotiations and a ceasefire, Russia carried out drone attacks even last night.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

