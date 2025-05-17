News 9

SK, LG face historic game

입력 2025.05.17 (00:33)

[Anchor]

In the professional basketball championship finals, SK has successfully countered with three consecutive wins after three consecutive losses against LG, leading to the final seventh game.

LG, aiming for its first championship in 28 years since its founding, and SK, dreaming of a miracle to overturn a 0% probability, will determine the new history's protagonist tomorrow.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

The cheering messages densely inscribed in the Changwon Gymnasium.

Even after missing the championship opportunity in the fiercely contested sixth game, the fans did not feel defeated.

They sent off the players on their way home, boosting their spirits.

[LG Fan: "Let's win on Saturday. It's not over! It's not over. It's not over."]

After waiting for 28 years, they feel they can wait for at least one more game.

[Kim Sung-jun/LG Fan: "It's disappointing. Still, I hope we do better in the seventh game. If we win, I think I will cry right away. It will be so emotional... LG fighting!"]

The seventh championship finals in history.

SK, awakened by the tears of the fans, is challenging the miracle of a reverse sweep with four consecutive wins after three consecutive losses.

Coaches Chun Hee-chul and Cho Sang-hyun have pleasant memories from the 2001-2002 season when Chun Hee-chul, as a player, won while belonging to Dongyang.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "I will play thinking that the probability is still 0%, and I will play as if it's 3-0. I will confirm the championship and collapse on that spot. I am that desperate."]

LG is counting on the revival of Tamayo, while SK is also relying on Warney. The focus will determine the outcome of the seventh game.

Whether it will be LG's first championship in 28 years or SK's first-ever reverse sweep, a new history in professional basketball will be written by whichever team wins.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

문영규
문영규 기자

공지·정정

요약내용

동영상 퍼가기

