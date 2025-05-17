News 9

Son Heung-min extortion case

[Anchor]

The prosecution has requested a detention warrant for the group that extorted hundreds of millions of won from player Son Heung-min through threats.

As international media, including the BBC, pay attention to this incident, Son Heung-min is expected to participate normally in the match scheduled to take place a few hours later.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

The prosecution has requested a detention warrant for the group that threatened Son Heung-min to extort money from him.

A woman in her 20s, referred to as A, is reported to have sent Son Heung-min a fetal ultrasound photo, threatening to reveal that she was pregnant with his child, and extorted over 300 million won from him last June.

Son Heung-min's legal representative explained that they had no choice but to respond to the extortion threats due to concerns that the dissemination of false information would have a negative impact.

This incident, which has shocked many fans, is receiving attention from international media, including in the UK where Son Heung-min plays.

The BBC reported prominently on the news that Son Heung-min had filed a criminal complaint after being threatened by a woman claiming to be pregnant.

After returning from injury, Son Heung-min has been training normally despite the emergence of personal issues.

Tottenham's coach revealed plans to increase Son Heung-min's playing time in the match against Aston Villa early tomorrow (5.17).

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "It makes sense for him to get more match minutes. You know, could be as a starter if not he'll definitely play at least half a game tomorrow."]

Ahead of next week's Europa League final against Manchester United, Son Heung-min's corner kick goal in the match against Manchester United last year has been selected as the 'Goal of the Year' by Tottenham fans, making headlines.

[Tottenham Male Fan: "It was perfect, weren't it? It's Sonny ain't it?]

As Son Heung-min overcomes various adversities, fans are increasingly curious whether he will once again create a memorable moment and lift his first professional trophy.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

