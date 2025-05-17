News 9

Kim Hye-seong on base 5 times

입력 2025.05.17 (00:33) 수정 2025.05.17 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday, LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong hit his first home run in his Major League debut, and today he had an impressive game with 5 times on base.

The 'fearsome number 9 hitter' Kim Hye-seong is bringing new life to the Dodgers lineup.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

The entrance song featuring Kim Hye-seong's name echoed through Dodger Stadium.

["Fly high like a star."]

It was a prelude for Kim Hye-seong, who made it a great day.

From his first at-bat, Kim Hye-seong hit a changeup from the starting pitcher Bido and recorded a hit, then immediately succeeded in his third stolen base of the season, quickly scoring home on Betts' hit and shaking up the Athletics.

In the third inning, Kim Hye-seong aimed for a first-pitch sinker and perfectly executed a push hit for an RBI single.

After two walks, luck was on his side in his final at-bat.

As the score gap widened, the opposing catcher came to the mound, and he connected a so-called 'Arirang ball' into a double.

With 'number 9 hitter' Kim Hye-seong reaching base 5 times, the presence of 'number 1 hitter' Ohtani also grew.

Ohtani, who hit two home runs, scored after Kim Hye-seong and high-fived him at home plate.

[Dave Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "Hye-seong getting on base all night long. And just kind of Shohei doing what Shohei does. With the speed dynamic, he creates stress and he can steal base, go first to third. And it certainly kind of opens some things up for the top of the order."]

Following his first Major League home run, Kim Hye-seong raised his batting average to over .400 with today's outstanding performance, increasing the likelihood that he will remain in the Major League even when Edman returns from injury next week.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Hye-seong on base 5 times
    • 입력 2025-05-17 00:33:16
    • 수정2025-05-17 00:33:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday, LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong hit his first home run in his Major League debut, and today he had an impressive game with 5 times on base.

The 'fearsome number 9 hitter' Kim Hye-seong is bringing new life to the Dodgers lineup.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

The entrance song featuring Kim Hye-seong's name echoed through Dodger Stadium.

["Fly high like a star."]

It was a prelude for Kim Hye-seong, who made it a great day.

From his first at-bat, Kim Hye-seong hit a changeup from the starting pitcher Bido and recorded a hit, then immediately succeeded in his third stolen base of the season, quickly scoring home on Betts' hit and shaking up the Athletics.

In the third inning, Kim Hye-seong aimed for a first-pitch sinker and perfectly executed a push hit for an RBI single.

After two walks, luck was on his side in his final at-bat.

As the score gap widened, the opposing catcher came to the mound, and he connected a so-called 'Arirang ball' into a double.

With 'number 9 hitter' Kim Hye-seong reaching base 5 times, the presence of 'number 1 hitter' Ohtani also grew.

Ohtani, who hit two home runs, scored after Kim Hye-seong and high-fived him at home plate.

[Dave Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "Hye-seong getting on base all night long. And just kind of Shohei doing what Shohei does. With the speed dynamic, he creates stress and he can steal base, go first to third. And it certainly kind of opens some things up for the top of the order."]

Following his first Major League home run, Kim Hye-seong raised his batting average to over .400 with today's outstanding performance, increasing the likelihood that he will remain in the Major League even when Edman returns from injury next week.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 영남 표심 흔들?…국민의힘 ‘비상’·<br>민주당 ‘외연확장’

[여론조사] 영남 표심 흔들?…국민의힘 ‘비상’·민주당 ‘외연확장’
이재명, 이틀째 호남 유세…<br>“‘균형 발전’·‘참된 보수’ 실현”

이재명, 이틀째 호남 유세…“‘균형 발전’·‘참된 보수’ 실현”
김문수, 경기·충청 표심 공략…<br>“행정수도 세종 이전”

김문수, 경기·충청 표심 공략…“행정수도 세종 이전”
이준석 “김문수로 이재명 견제 못 해”…충청권 중원 유세

이준석 “김문수로 이재명 견제 못 해”…충청권 중원 유세
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.