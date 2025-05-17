Kim Hye-seong on base 5 times

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday, LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong hit his first home run in his Major League debut, and today he had an impressive game with 5 times on base.



The 'fearsome number 9 hitter' Kim Hye-seong is bringing new life to the Dodgers lineup.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.



[Report]



The entrance song featuring Kim Hye-seong's name echoed through Dodger Stadium.



["Fly high like a star."]



It was a prelude for Kim Hye-seong, who made it a great day.



From his first at-bat, Kim Hye-seong hit a changeup from the starting pitcher Bido and recorded a hit, then immediately succeeded in his third stolen base of the season, quickly scoring home on Betts' hit and shaking up the Athletics.



In the third inning, Kim Hye-seong aimed for a first-pitch sinker and perfectly executed a push hit for an RBI single.



After two walks, luck was on his side in his final at-bat.



As the score gap widened, the opposing catcher came to the mound, and he connected a so-called 'Arirang ball' into a double.



With 'number 9 hitter' Kim Hye-seong reaching base 5 times, the presence of 'number 1 hitter' Ohtani also grew.



Ohtani, who hit two home runs, scored after Kim Hye-seong and high-fived him at home plate.



[Dave Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "Hye-seong getting on base all night long. And just kind of Shohei doing what Shohei does. With the speed dynamic, he creates stress and he can steal base, go first to third. And it certainly kind of opens some things up for the top of the order."]



Following his first Major League home run, Kim Hye-seong raised his batting average to over .400 with today's outstanding performance, increasing the likelihood that he will remain in the Major League even when Edman returns from injury next week.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



