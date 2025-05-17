News 9

Next rising stars of Gangwon FC

[Anchor]

Gangwon FC, which has produced stars like Yang Hyun-jun and Yang Min-hyuk, is often referred to as a 'hotbed of promising players.'

This time, two new faces, Lee Ji-ho and Shin Min-ha, are continuing the legacy of Gangwon's promising players.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Last year, the rising star Yang Min-hyuk led Gangwon FC to a runner-up finish with his impressive performance, but the 'hotbed of promising players' that Gangwon boasts shows no signs of drying up.

["I am Lee Ji-ho, the forward wearing number 39 for Gangwon FC. Nice to meet you."]

["I am Shin Min-ha, the defender wearing number 47 for Gangwon FC."]

Born in 2002, Lee Ji-ho is a 'late-blooming rookie' who debuted this year after graduating from college.

With good looks that have earned him the nickname 'Gangwon Byun Woo-seok,' he has captured fans' attention with his quick breakthroughs and finishing ability.

["I resemble Byun Woo-seok...."]

[Lee Ji-ho/Gangwon: "I think the nickname is a compliment, so I am really grateful. I believe that the better I play football, the more it will flow in a good direction, so I think I am trying to focus more on football."]

Shin Min-ha, born in 2005, inherited the number 47 jersey from Yang Hyun-jun and Yang Min-hyuk and made a decisive debut goal last month against Ulsan, establishing himself as a 'next-generation top defender.'

[Shin Min-ha/Gangwon: "If a defender wearing number 47 has the least goals conceded this year, I think it would be a really meaningful achievement."]

Following Yang Min-hyuk, Lee Ji-ho and Shin Min-ha have both received the K League Young Player Award.

They promise to not just shine briefly but to consistently demonstrate their skills.

[Lee Ji-ho/Gangwon: "Min-ha, I hope you go to the national team and to Europe. And next month, I will take the Young Player Award."]

[Shin Min-ha/Gangwon: "I want to accumulate a lot of attacking points and play many games, and I think I need to think a bit about the Young Player Award."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

