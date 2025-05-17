News 9

Police raid land ministry

[Anchor]

The Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway connects the cities of Hanam and Yangpyeong.

To resolve traffic congestion near Dumulmeori, it was planned to connect from Gamil-dong in Hanam to Yangseo-myeon in Yangpyeong.

However, in May 2023, a proposal to suddenly change the endpoint to Gangsang-myeon was revealed.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that it only disclosed a proposal reviewed during the feasibility study and that it was not finalized, but suspicions of favoritism arose.

This was because it became known that there are ancestral lands owned by First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family near the changed endpoint.

Although then-Minister Won Hee-ryong declared the cancellation of the project, the controversy persisted and led to a formal complaint.

After two years, the police have launched a compulsory investigation.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo reports.

[Report]

Police investigators are seen leaving the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport building with boxes containing seized items.

Two years after the favoritism allegations regarding the Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway surfaced, the first search and seizure operation was conducted against the Road Policy Division of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Yangpyeong County Office.

Two companies, including Kyungdong Engineering, which conducted the feasibility study, were also included in the search targets.

Through this search, the police secured documents and electronic materials related to the process of changing the expressway construction route and the feasibility study.

Based on this, they are expected to confirm whether the route change was made to provide land compensation and other favors to the family of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They also plan to investigate whether former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong was involved in the policy decision-making process.

After analyzing the seized items, they are expected to summon key suspects for questioning.

The key suspicion that the police need to clarify is whether there was favoritism in the process of reviewing the change of the endpoint of the Yangpyeong Expressway to Gangsang-myeon, where land owned by First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family is located.

Back in July 2023, Minister Won and others were reported for abuse of power, and for the past 10 months, police have gathered preliminary data and conducted interviews with complainants and witnesses.

[Kim Han-me/Chairman of the Citizens' Action for Justice/2023.07.06: "Immediately investigate the incident of the expressway endpoint in Yangpyeong, which is related to the President's in-laws, and take strict action."]

The Seoul-Yangpyeong Expressway has been suspended for one year and ten months since former Minister Won declared its cancellation.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

