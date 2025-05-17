Choi Jeong eyes 600 HR

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



SSG's Choi Jeong, who opened the era of 500 home runs in professional baseball, continued his upward trend by hitting home runs in three consecutive games.



Fans are already looking towards the 600 home run milestone, and there are reasons for such expectations for the 38-year-old veteran hitter this year.



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.



[Report]



[Commentary: "A new era is opening! The first 500 home runs in KBO!"]



Choi Jeong's bat, which has written a new history in professional baseball, shows no signs of stopping.



Following two consecutive home runs.



["Oh! The victorious Choi~~Jeong~"]



On the 15th, he rang the bell again in Munhak.



Every time Choi Jeong hits a home run, the event staff are busy changing the numbers on the record board, and the unusual scene of fans gathering for commemorative photos continues.



[Choi Jeong/SSG: "(I saw) people taking pictures in front of the record display, and I felt prouder seeing that than when I hit a home run."]



Choi Jeong's power-hitting instinct began to emerge in his second year as a professional in 2006.



[KBS News9 report/Sept. 2006: “Choi Jeong becomes the fourth player in KBO history to hit double-digit home runs as a teenager. A glorious swing.”]



Starting from 2006 until last year, he recorded double-digit home runs for nineteen consecutive seasons, finally achieving 500 home runs.



His innate talent, combined with the effort of swinging the bat thousands and tens of thousands of times, has culminated in this great record.



[Choi Jeong/SSG/Nov. 2024/After FA contract: "(My goal is) to win once more in Munhak, and personally, I want to hit 600 home runs."]



Choi Jeong, who has continued his record-breaking streak by hitting home runs since his return from injury, has given fans another reason to follow professional baseball.



This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



