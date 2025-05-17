Supreme Court probes Judge Jee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Just two days after the Democratic Party raised suspicions that Judge Jee Kui-youn, who is presiding over the insurrection trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, had received illicit entertainment, the Supreme Court has begun verifying the facts.



In relation to the allegations, a civic group has filed a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The Supreme Court has launched a fact-finding effort following allegations raised by the Democratic Party that Judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court had been entertained at a nightlife venue in the past.



The Ethics Audit Office under the National Court Administration of the Supreme Court stated, “Since the allegations were raised, we are reviewing all possible methods to verify the facts based on materials from the National Assembly and media reports.”



It added, "If specific misconduct is confirmed in the future, we plan to proceed with the procedures according to relevant laws."



However, it has been confirmed that the court has not yet received any material evidence, such as the photo reportedly showing Judge Jee.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Member/May 14: "We received very specific and credible reports, and there were even photos included. What are we going to do about this?"]



[Chun Dae-yup/Minister of National Court Administration/May 14: "It is something that is completely unimaginable, so it is difficult to respond right now."]



Following the allegations, civic groups including Candlelight Action filed a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office, accusing Judge Jee of bribery and violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.



They also visited the Seoul Central District Court to request a meeting with Judge Jee but were unable to meet him.



[Oh Dong-hyun/Representative of the 'Lawyers Group for Inspecting Prosecutors': “We strongly urge the Corruption Investigation Office to swiftly investigate Judge Jee Kui-youn for bribery and violations of the Graft Act and request a detention warrant.”



Yesterday (5.15), the Seoul Central District Court stated that the allegations were abstract and unverified, and therefore there was no official comment to make at the time.



KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!