News 9

Ex-President Yoon leaves party

입력 2025.05.17 (22:25)

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has left the People Power Party.

He announced his departure just 17 days before the snap election triggered by his impeachment.

With the issue of Yoon's position coming to a close, after having been been a source of controversy, the People Power Party seems to be breathing a sigh of relief.

Our first report comes from reporter Park Jin-soo.

[Report]

44 days after his impeachment, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced his departure from the People Power Party.

After joining the party for the presidential candidate primary in 2021, he has now officially resigned from his position as the party's first member after 3 years and 9 months.

Former President Yoon stated, "I believe that leaving the party is the best path for victory in the presidential election," and added, "I will continue to stand at the forefront to defend freedom and national sovereignty."

He urged his supporters to rally behind candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Yoon's departure came just two days after the recommendation for him to leave the party by emergency committee chair Kim Yong-tae, and the announcement was made just before the first TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May 18).

This move is interpreted as a response to the growing sense of crisis due to the division among conservative supporters, caused by the issue of Yoon's position on party affiliation.

The party immediately welcomed the decision, stating it would serve as a turning point for victory in the presidential election.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo also emphasized unity, respecting former President Yoon's intentions.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will humbly accept his decision and work to make the party more united and innovative, so that the party, the campaign and the presidency can align with the will of the people...."]

Voices followed, calling to respect Yoon's decision and for unity to win the election.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "I will ensure that candidate Kim Moon-soo can move beyond the impacts of impeachment and achieve national unity."]

Former representative Han Dong-hoon, who has not joined the campaign committee due to demands such as 'cutting ties with the former President Yoon couple' and 'opposing martial law,' has announced plans to start campaigning next week.

A special envoy group has also been formed to seek assistance from former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and they are scheduled to depart for the United States tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.

공지·정정

