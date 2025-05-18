News 9

Lee Jae-myung rallies in Gwangju

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the campaign activities of the presidential candidates.

A day before the 5.18 Gwangju Democratization Movement memorial ceremony, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo headed to Honam.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the spirit of Gwangju and presented tailored pledges.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Crowds filled the square.

["Lee Jae-myung, Lee Jae-myung."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized that the 'May spirit' that resisted the martial law troops is the spirit of the times for this early presidential election.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(This place) is a historical site where the spirit of Gwangju 5.18, which leads to the revolution of light, lives and breathes. Is that right, everyone!"]

He mentioned his defeat in the Damyang County mayoral election to the Rebuilding Korea Party, stating that Honam is not a stronghold for the Democratic Party but a fearful presence.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Sometimes, if the Democratic Party maybe goes overboard and causes trouble, I hope you can lightly raise the rod for us."]

Former People Power Party representative Kim Sang-wook and former Saenuri Party representative Kim Yong-nam took to the campaign vehicle to appeal for support for Candidate Lee.

Candidate Lee stated that he would make Gwangju the best AI city and resolve the issue of relocating Gwangju Airport to alleviate regional neglect, and he promised agricultural support for regional development as he mentioned the Yoon Suk Yeol government's request for reconsideration of the Grain Management Act.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Agriculture is an industry of national security, and we must compensate it for the public interest it serves."]

After paying respects at the 5.18 National Cemetery, Candidate Lee attended the eve ceremonies for the 45th anniversary of the democratization movement in the evening.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(The People Power Party) talked about including the spirit of 5.18 in the constitutional preamble as the election approached. But their actions were different. I hope it won't be like that this time."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, emphasizing the 'Gwangju spirit,' appealed for the consolidation of his support base.

Tomorrow (May 18), he will conclude his four-day schedule in Honam with the 5.18 memorial ceremony, then participate in the first TV debate.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

