Kim Moon-soo visits 5·18 Cemetary

Candidate Kim Moon-soo paid his respects at the 5·18 National Cemetery and said, "I am also one of the victims of May," shedding tears multiple times.



He pledged for unity in response to some citizens who protested his visit to Gwangju.



Next, we have Lee Yoon-woo with the report.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo visited the May 18th National Cemetery as his first schedule in Honam.



He shed tears while paying respects at the grave of martyr Park Kwan-hyun, who was the student council president at Chonnam National University that died in prison while on a hunger strike.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Whenever I think of May, painful memories always come to mind…."]



There were also opposing protests.



["The martial law forces should leave Gwangju as soon as possible!"]



Candidate Kim stated that he is also one of the victims of May and acknowledged the cold sentiment from Honam towards him, promising to achieve social integration.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "My wife is from Suncheon, Jeollanam-do Province. I am well aware of this really cold atmosphere where even handshakes are rare."]



He also continued his offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung.



In response to the Democratic Party's pressure on the judiciary, including the Supreme Court hearing, he emphasized that as someone who participated in the democratization movement, he would be the one to protect democracy.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The command of Gwangju 5.18 is that politics that lies, steals, and practices dictatorship must never happen..."]



During his campaign in Jeonju, as a region-specific pledge he promised to develop Gwangju into a standard city for the AI ecosystem. He also promised to attract the 2036 Summer Olympics to Jeonbuk and to develop Saemangeum.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will boldly provide national support and good personnel so that good companies can come to Saemangeum."]



However, Candidate Kim decided not to attend the eve festivities and the 5.18 memorial ceremony.



After finishing his campaign in Honam, which is considered a conservative stronghold, Candidate Kim Moon-soo will return to Seoul to focus on preparing for the first TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May 18).



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



