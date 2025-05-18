Lee Jun-seok campaigns among youth

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok continued his focused appeal to the 20-30 youth votes.



Reporter Park Young-min covered the campaign events held in Seongsu-dong and Hongdae, areas with a high youth population.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited Seongsu-dong, known as the mecca of the so-called 'Generation MZ'.



["Just one selfie. Thank you."]



He emphasized the need to make a choice that leads to the future, not to the left or right.



He also criticized the pension reform plan that passed the plenary session in March through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.



He appealed for the support of young people, stating that it burdens future generations while giving more to the older generation.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "It seems that only vote-buying and populism remain in South Korean politics. Please turn this tide around."]



In Hongdae, he climbed onto a cart made for street campaigning.



He criticized that if candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected, he would monopolize legislative, administrative, and judicial powers, leading to a 'triple power monopoly'.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "We must expel the martial law forces, but also judge the forces that threaten the separation of powers."]



The candidate held discussions over pizza with university students at Han River Park.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If I have a child now, I will have to pay for their tuition with national pension later."]



At the Young Doctors Forum, he announced pledges to improve the realities of the medical field, including the realization of medical fees.



The candidate will attend the 5.18 memorial ceremony tomorrow (May 18) and will also participate in the TV debate.



Confident in his debate skills, he plans to use the TV debate as an opportunity to boost his approval ratings.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



