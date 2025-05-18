Massive fire at Kumho Tire Gwangju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Bright red flames and black smoke. A large fire broke out this morning (May 17) at the Gwangju Kumho Tire factory, and it is still not extinguished.



The factory is filled with raw rubber, which is highly flammable, and we will connect to the scene now.



Reporter Son Jun-soo, how is the firefighting operation going?



[Report]



Yes, black smoke is still billowing from the fire site.



The fire department has withdrawn firefighting helicopters as the sun set, and now they have switched to nighttime firefighting operations.



[Lee Jeong-sook/Restaurant owner near the factory: "I heard several loud explosions even from inside the restaurant. It was scary. Very frightening. We are right in front."]



The fire, which started around 7:10 AM today, quickly spread throughout the factory with a loud explosion.



As a result of the fire, one employee and two firefighters were injured.



The fire is believed to have started during the process of mixing raw rubber and chemical substances.



The Kumho Tire Gwangju factory is mainly divided into Plant 1 and Plant 2, and as of 7 PM, about 75% of Plant 2, which is the size of five soccer fields, has burned down.



Due to this fire, Kumho Tire has completely halted production at the Gwangju factory until the on-site recovery is completed.



Currently, a shelter capable of accommodating 400 households has been set up at the Gwangju Women's University gymnasium.



Although an evacuation order for residents has not yet been issued, evacuations are being carried out for those who wish to, among the 600 households in the four adjacent apartment complexes.



Inside the Kumho Tire Gwangju factory, there were 20 tons of raw rubber and a large amount of flammable materials stored.



In the case of the fire at the Hankook Tire Daejeon factory two years ago, it was completely extinguished on the fourth day after it broke out.



Fire authorities are preparing for the possibility that it may take up to a week to fully extinguish this fire.



This has been Son Jun-soo reporting from the Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju for KBS News.



