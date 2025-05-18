News 9

N. Korea reveals new missile training

[Anchor]

Recently, North Korea has been showcasing modern weapons one after another, and this time it has released a video of new missile training.

There are analyses suggesting that this is their advantages from military cooperation with Russia.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

A North Korean fighter jet detects an anti-ship missile flying overhead.

It immediately launches a missile and shoots it down.

This is footage of air force training that North Korea revealed today (May 17).

Various air defense capabilities were showcased, including scenes of drones taking off with missiles mounted, and helicopters equipped with jamming devices shooting down drones, all under the direct observation of Chairman Kim Jong-un.

[Korean Central TV: "Comrade Kim Jong-un guided the air force units' anti-air combat and airstrike training."]

Chairman Kim stated, "We must bring about a revolutionary change in our war readiness with a constant state of combat readiness."

In the training revealed today, there were scenes of air-to-air missiles not only shooting down missiles but also drones.

The air-to-air missile is still in the early development stage for our military.

The external appearance of this missile was already known in 2021, but its operational capability has been questioned.

It is presumed to have received technical support from Russia.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Studies Institute: "Demonstrating that North Korea can deploy and utilize precision-guided weapons in actual combat is very important. Ultimately, Russian technology has been reflected again..."]

Meanwhile, the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated in a statement today, "The more the United States provokes us with unnecessary and ineffective actions, the more it will intensify hostility between North Korea and the U.S."

There are analyses suggesting that North Korea mentioning U.S.-North Korea relations in the statement may indicate a consideration for improving relations.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

