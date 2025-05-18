News 9

Moody’s cuts U.S. credit rating

입력 2025.05.18 (01:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

International credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded the United States' national credit rating.

This is due to the astronomical increase in government debt over the past decade and the resulting interest payments.

Despite the turmoil in the financial markets, Trump's tariff blitz continues.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

Moody's has lowered the U.S. national credit rating from the highest level, citing ongoing political uncertainty and increased fiscal pressure.

They pointed out that government debt and its consequent higher interest have significantly increased over the past decade.

This is the first time Moody's has downgraded the U.S. credit rating.

However, Moody's has revised the outlook for the U.S. credit rating from 'negative' back in November to 'stable,' assessing that the U.S. economy still has resilience.

The White House has blamed the entire situation on the previous Biden administration.

They even criticized the rating agency saying, "Moody's remained silent during the past four years of fiscal disaster."

While the credit downgrade is clearly a blow to the U.S. amid the ongoing tariff war, there are expectations that President Trump will accelerate efforts to reduce national debt as a result.

President Trump has announced that he will set new tariff rates and notify them soon, as negotiations with various countries have been sluggish.

While 150 countries want to negotiate, he mentioned that it is not possible to negotiate with each one before the tariff suspension measures end.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "At a certain point over the next 2-3 weeks, I think
Scott (the Secretary of the Treasury) and Howard (the Secretary of Commerce) will be sending letters out..."]

Although Trump did not specify which countries would receive the letters, it is unwelcome news for countries currently in negotiations, such as South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Moody’s cuts U.S. credit rating
    • 입력 2025-05-18 01:31:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

International credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded the United States' national credit rating.

This is due to the astronomical increase in government debt over the past decade and the resulting interest payments.

Despite the turmoil in the financial markets, Trump's tariff blitz continues.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

Moody's has lowered the U.S. national credit rating from the highest level, citing ongoing political uncertainty and increased fiscal pressure.

They pointed out that government debt and its consequent higher interest have significantly increased over the past decade.

This is the first time Moody's has downgraded the U.S. credit rating.

However, Moody's has revised the outlook for the U.S. credit rating from 'negative' back in November to 'stable,' assessing that the U.S. economy still has resilience.

The White House has blamed the entire situation on the previous Biden administration.

They even criticized the rating agency saying, "Moody's remained silent during the past four years of fiscal disaster."

While the credit downgrade is clearly a blow to the U.S. amid the ongoing tariff war, there are expectations that President Trump will accelerate efforts to reduce national debt as a result.

President Trump has announced that he will set new tariff rates and notify them soon, as negotiations with various countries have been sluggish.

While 150 countries want to negotiate, he mentioned that it is not possible to negotiate with each one before the tariff suspension measures end.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "At a certain point over the next 2-3 weeks, I think
Scott (the Secretary of the Treasury) and Howard (the Secretary of Commerce) will be sending letters out..."]

Although Trump did not specify which countries would receive the letters, it is unwelcome news for countries currently in negotiations, such as South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금호타이어 광주공장 화재…국가소방동원령 추가 발령

금호타이어 광주공장 화재…국가소방동원령 추가 발령
윤, “김문수 지지” 당부하며 탈당…국민의힘 “반전 계기”

윤, “김문수 지지” 당부하며 탈당…국민의힘 “반전 계기”
이재명 “정치적 전술”…이준석·권영국 “김문수도 물러나야”

이재명 “정치적 전술”…이준석·권영국 “김문수도 물러나야”
북, 공대공 미사일 실사격 공개…“전쟁준비 획기적 전환”

북, 공대공 미사일 실사격 공개…“전쟁준비 획기적 전환”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.