Eve of 45th May 18th anniversary

[Anchor]



As previously reported in political news, tomorrow (May 18) marks the 45th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.



Currently, various events are taking place in Gwangju's Geumnam-ro to recreate that day in 1980.



Let's go to the site of the events on its eve.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae! This year, it seems that an unusually large crowd has gathered. Is there a special reason for that?



[Report]



Yes, the eve events, which started at 5 PM, are now reaching its peak with citizens coming together for a traditional performance.



It has been over ten years since the eve events were held on a weekend, and the atmosphere of remembrance is intense.



[Kang Na-an & Byun Min-chan/Gwangju Baekun-dong: "I come every year with my son, and this year there are particularly many people, so it feels like the social fervor for democratization is at its peak for this year's May 18th eve events."]



The theme of this year's 45th anniversary eve is 'Ah, May! Meeting May Again'.



It signifies the importance of remembering Gwangju and the May 18 movement as the root of democracy, as citizens showed solidarity and resistance during the martial law of December 3.



The city of Gwangju expects at least 50,000 people to participate in the eve events alone and has expanded the event area and stage.



At 5:18 PM, signifying May 18, everyone paused their activities for a moment of silence.



Displayed at the eve event venues are a taxi from the movie "Taxi Driver," which is based on the May 18 Democratization Movement, and a citizen uprising bus restored from the city buses of that time.



Notably, this year, significant attention has been garnered due to political parties making pledges to include the spirit of May 18 in the preamble of the constitution.



Earlier in the morning, a memorial service was held at the May 18 National Cemetery, where May 18 veterans, bereaved families, and various dignitaries honored the spirits of the May martyrs.



Tomorrow, a government ceremony commemorating the 45th anniversary of May 18 is scheduled to take place at the same location, with over 2,500 attendees expected.



This has been Kim Jeong-dae reporting from Gwangju's Geumnam-ro for KBS News.



