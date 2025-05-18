News 9

Prosecutors search MBK chairman

입력 2025.05.18 (02:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Byung-joo, the chairman of MBK Partners, who is under investigation due to the Homeplus short-term bond incident, returned to Korea today (May 17).

Upon his return, the prosecution's search and seizure was captured by KBS cameras.

This is an exclusive report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

A man wearing a red shirt and a black jacket.

This is Kim Byung-joo, the chairman of MBK, who returned from London this afternoon.

He is seen on the move, escorted by other men.

As soon as Chairman Kim returned, the prosecution began their search and seizure.

When reporters chased after him, he was quick to avoid them.

[Kim Byung-joo/Chairman of MBK: "Please (hide the cameras)."]

He did not answer any questions.

[Kim Byung-joo/Chairman of MBK: "(Could you explain why you issued a large amount of short-term bonds just before applying for corporate rehabilitation?) ……. (It has been confirmed that you have been receiving rehabilitation advice since last year, so isn't this something you've planned for quite a while?) I'm sorry."]

Chairman Kim is under investigation due to the so-called 'Homeplus short-term bond incident.'

There are suspicions that Homeplus issued a large amount of short-term bonds despite anticipating a drop in its credit rating, attempting to shift losses onto investors.

The prosecution has suspected Chairman Kim to be at the center of these allegations.

On the 28th of last month, they conducted searches at Chairman Kim's residence, MBK, and Homeplus headquarters, but they were unable to secure key evidence, including Chairman Kim's mobile phone.

This is because Chairman Kim has been staying abroad since the incident arose.

When Homeplus or MBK became aware of the possibility of applying for corporate rehabilitation is a key issue, which the prosecution plans to examine in the mobile phone of Chairman Kim obtained during this search.

Once the analysis of the seized items is complete, the prosecution intends to summon Chairman Kim Byung-joo, Homeplus CEO Jo Joo-yeon, and MBK executives as suspects for questioning.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecutors search MBK chairman
    • 입력 2025-05-18 02:01:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Byung-joo, the chairman of MBK Partners, who is under investigation due to the Homeplus short-term bond incident, returned to Korea today (May 17).

Upon his return, the prosecution's search and seizure was captured by KBS cameras.

This is an exclusive report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

A man wearing a red shirt and a black jacket.

This is Kim Byung-joo, the chairman of MBK, who returned from London this afternoon.

He is seen on the move, escorted by other men.

As soon as Chairman Kim returned, the prosecution began their search and seizure.

When reporters chased after him, he was quick to avoid them.

[Kim Byung-joo/Chairman of MBK: "Please (hide the cameras)."]

He did not answer any questions.

[Kim Byung-joo/Chairman of MBK: "(Could you explain why you issued a large amount of short-term bonds just before applying for corporate rehabilitation?) ……. (It has been confirmed that you have been receiving rehabilitation advice since last year, so isn't this something you've planned for quite a while?) I'm sorry."]

Chairman Kim is under investigation due to the so-called 'Homeplus short-term bond incident.'

There are suspicions that Homeplus issued a large amount of short-term bonds despite anticipating a drop in its credit rating, attempting to shift losses onto investors.

The prosecution has suspected Chairman Kim to be at the center of these allegations.

On the 28th of last month, they conducted searches at Chairman Kim's residence, MBK, and Homeplus headquarters, but they were unable to secure key evidence, including Chairman Kim's mobile phone.

This is because Chairman Kim has been staying abroad since the incident arose.

When Homeplus or MBK became aware of the possibility of applying for corporate rehabilitation is a key issue, which the prosecution plans to examine in the mobile phone of Chairman Kim obtained during this search.

Once the analysis of the seized items is complete, the prosecution intends to summon Chairman Kim Byung-joo, Homeplus CEO Jo Joo-yeon, and MBK executives as suspects for questioning.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

금호타이어 광주공장 화재…국가소방동원령 추가 발령

금호타이어 광주공장 화재…국가소방동원령 추가 발령
윤, “김문수 지지” 당부하며 탈당…국민의힘 “반전 계기”

윤, “김문수 지지” 당부하며 탈당…국민의힘 “반전 계기”
이재명 “정치적 전술”…이준석·권영국 “김문수도 물러나야”

이재명 “정치적 전술”…이준석·권영국 “김문수도 물러나야”
북, 공대공 미사일 실사격 공개…“전쟁준비 획기적 전환”

북, 공대공 미사일 실사격 공개…“전쟁준비 획기적 전환”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.