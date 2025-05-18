Prosecutors search MBK chairman

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Byung-joo, the chairman of MBK Partners, who is under investigation due to the Homeplus short-term bond incident, returned to Korea today (May 17).



Upon his return, the prosecution's search and seizure was captured by KBS cameras.



This is an exclusive report by Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



A man wearing a red shirt and a black jacket.



This is Kim Byung-joo, the chairman of MBK, who returned from London this afternoon.



He is seen on the move, escorted by other men.



As soon as Chairman Kim returned, the prosecution began their search and seizure.



When reporters chased after him, he was quick to avoid them.



[Kim Byung-joo/Chairman of MBK: "Please (hide the cameras)."]



He did not answer any questions.



[Kim Byung-joo/Chairman of MBK: "(Could you explain why you issued a large amount of short-term bonds just before applying for corporate rehabilitation?) ……. (It has been confirmed that you have been receiving rehabilitation advice since last year, so isn't this something you've planned for quite a while?) I'm sorry."]



Chairman Kim is under investigation due to the so-called 'Homeplus short-term bond incident.'



There are suspicions that Homeplus issued a large amount of short-term bonds despite anticipating a drop in its credit rating, attempting to shift losses onto investors.



The prosecution has suspected Chairman Kim to be at the center of these allegations.



On the 28th of last month, they conducted searches at Chairman Kim's residence, MBK, and Homeplus headquarters, but they were unable to secure key evidence, including Chairman Kim's mobile phone.



This is because Chairman Kim has been staying abroad since the incident arose.



When Homeplus or MBK became aware of the possibility of applying for corporate rehabilitation is a key issue, which the prosecution plans to examine in the mobile phone of Chairman Kim obtained during this search.



Once the analysis of the seized items is complete, the prosecution intends to summon Chairman Kim Byung-joo, Homeplus CEO Jo Joo-yeon, and MBK executives as suspects for questioning.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



