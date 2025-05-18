Adult ADHD on the rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is 36-year-old Park Se-jin, who is a famous English instructor.



Recently, Park revealed that she was diagnosed with adult ADHD.



ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, was thought to be limited to children and adolescents, but nowadays, adults are not exempt.



Today (May 17), we will learn about the symptoms and coping methods of adult ADHD through Park's experiences of pain and overcoming it.



Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok has the story.



[Report]



[“It feels like 100 people are really talking in my head, or like several TVs are turned on with the 'beep' sound.”]



[“I really can't manage my finances, time, or life; it feels like I'm living in a fog.”]



36-year-old Park Se-jin was diagnosed with ADHD 10 years ago.



She says she was often scolded for being restless and forgetting to do her homework since childhood.



After graduating from college, she got a job at a major company but had to quit after just seven months.



[Park Se-jin/36 years old: “When it comes to really important sales Excel documents, making mistakes in numbers input or such details is okay if it happens once or twice, but it kept happening repeatedly.”]



Making mistakes, being hasty, distracted and impulsive….



These issues arise from insufficient development of the frontal lobe, which governs concentration, judgment, and impulse control.



[Woo Young-seop/Director of Mental Health Clinic: “When we need to concentrate or consciously do something, the alpha and beta waves that should be prominent are hardly present.”]



Most cases occur in childhood, and there is about a 50% chance that it will persist into adulthood.



An analysis of data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service shows that in 2023, the number of ADHD patients aged 19 and older reached over 93,000, a 20.6-fold increase over 10 years.



During the same period, the number of ADHD patients under 18 increased by 2.3 times.



The proportion of adults among all patients increased from 9% to 46% during this period.



It has also been confirmed that regional areas with more than 10 patients are spreading nationwide.



[Woo Young-seop/Director of Mental Health Clinic: “The diagnostic system changed in 2013, which has allowed for ADHD diagnosis in adulthood. And since 2016, ADHD treatment medications have been approved for adults under health insurance. These factors seem to be reflected.”]



ADHD often co-occurs with behavioral problems, addiction, anxiety, and depression.



84% of cases have at least one comorbid condition, and 45% have three or more.



[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry at Chung-Ang University Hospital: “There are cases where some may fall into behavioral addiction, substance addiction, or risky behaviors.”]



For treatment, consistent medication is important.



It increases dopamine secretion in the brain, enhancing frontal lobe function.



Cognitive-behavioral therapy, which includes proper understanding of the disease, planning, and time management, is also effective.



[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry at Chung-Ang University Hospital: “The treatment effect is quite good. ADHD medications show significant differences before and after taking them. Some show effects within a few days.”]



Park Se-jin has been taking her medication regularly and made efforts to improve her lifestyle, and has now regained her normal daily life and has established herself as a popular English language conversation instructor.



[Park Se-jin/36 years old: “I want to tell you one fact. It can be fixed. It is possible. This is a fact because I did it.”]



With professional treatment and support from those around, individuals can exhibit their abilities and live a healthy life.



This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.



