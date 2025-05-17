Police arrest Huh Kyung-young

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, and has run for president multiple times, but also been embroiled in various controversies.



He faces charges of fraud and sexual assault.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



, the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, has denied allegations after being sued for fraud and sexual assault.



[/National Revolutionary Party Honorary Representative/May 16: "(How do you expect the warrant review to go?) You'll find out later."]



The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns about the destruction of evidence.



Huh is primarily accused of fraud for selling 'spiritual products' to his followers at exorbitant prices.



The police estimate that the confirmed amount of damage is around 300 million won.



[Victim A/Voice Altered: "1 million won for a blessing, 500 (thousand won) for a couple's nameplate, 300 (thousand won) per person. If you pay 100 million, you get the title of 'Archangel'."]



On the day of the detention warrant review, Huh returned some of the victim's money.



[Victim B/Voice Altered: "I received 17 million won. It feels like none of the cash deposits have come in."]



The more significant controversy surrounds the sexual assault allegations.



Huh is accused of molesting female followers under the pretense of treating their ailments.



[Victim A/Voice Altered: "He says he's 'giving energy' and then touches me all over. It's like he's 'scanning' my whole body."]



With Huh's arrest, the investigation is expected to accelerate.



The police are also investigating allegations that Huh embezzled about 38 billion won in corporate funds, of which around 8 billion won was allegedly used for political donations.



Meanwhile, Huh's legal representative claimed, "The police conducted a biased and incomprehensible illegal investigation."



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



Cameraman: Kim Kyung-min/Video Editing: Lee Hyung-joo/Graphics: Park Mi-joo



