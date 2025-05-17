News 9

Police arrest Huh Kyung-young

입력 2025.05.17 (23:41) 수정 2025.05.18 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, and has run for president multiple times, but also been embroiled in various controversies.

He faces charges of fraud and sexual assault.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

, the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, has denied allegations after being sued for fraud and sexual assault.

[/National Revolutionary Party Honorary Representative/May 16: "(How do you expect the warrant review to go?) You'll find out later."]

The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns about the destruction of evidence.

Huh is primarily accused of fraud for selling 'spiritual products' to his followers at exorbitant prices.

The police estimate that the confirmed amount of damage is around 300 million won.

[Victim A/Voice Altered: "1 million won for a blessing, 500 (thousand won) for a couple's nameplate, 300 (thousand won) per person. If you pay 100 million, you get the title of 'Archangel'."]

On the day of the detention warrant review, Huh returned some of the victim's money.

[Victim B/Voice Altered: "I received 17 million won. It feels like none of the cash deposits have come in."]

The more significant controversy surrounds the sexual assault allegations.

Huh is accused of molesting female followers under the pretense of treating their ailments.

[Victim A/Voice Altered: "He says he's 'giving energy' and then touches me all over. It's like he's 'scanning' my whole body."]

With Huh's arrest, the investigation is expected to accelerate.

The police are also investigating allegations that Huh embezzled about 38 billion won in corporate funds, of which around 8 billion won was allegedly used for political donations.

Meanwhile, Huh's legal representative claimed, "The police conducted a biased and incomprehensible illegal investigation."

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

Cameraman: Kim Kyung-min/Video Editing: Lee Hyung-joo/Graphics: Park Mi-joo

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police arrest Huh Kyung-young
    • 입력 2025-05-18 23:41:11
    • 수정2025-05-18 23:42:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, and has run for president multiple times, but also been embroiled in various controversies.

He faces charges of fraud and sexual assault.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

, the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, has denied allegations after being sued for fraud and sexual assault.

[/National Revolutionary Party Honorary Representative/May 16: "(How do you expect the warrant review to go?) You'll find out later."]

The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns about the destruction of evidence.

Huh is primarily accused of fraud for selling 'spiritual products' to his followers at exorbitant prices.

The police estimate that the confirmed amount of damage is around 300 million won.

[Victim A/Voice Altered: "1 million won for a blessing, 500 (thousand won) for a couple's nameplate, 300 (thousand won) per person. If you pay 100 million, you get the title of 'Archangel'."]

On the day of the detention warrant review, Huh returned some of the victim's money.

[Victim B/Voice Altered: "I received 17 million won. It feels like none of the cash deposits have come in."]

The more significant controversy surrounds the sexual assault allegations.

Huh is accused of molesting female followers under the pretense of treating their ailments.

[Victim A/Voice Altered: "He says he's 'giving energy' and then touches me all over. It's like he's 'scanning' my whole body."]

With Huh's arrest, the investigation is expected to accelerate.

The police are also investigating allegations that Huh embezzled about 38 billion won in corporate funds, of which around 8 billion won was allegedly used for political donations.

Meanwhile, Huh's legal representative claimed, "The police conducted a biased and incomprehensible illegal investigation."

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

Cameraman: Kim Kyung-min/Video Editing: Lee Hyung-joo/Graphics: Park Mi-joo
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫 TV 토론…이재명 “유능한 일꾼” 김문수 “일자리 대통령”

첫 TV 토론…이재명 “유능한 일꾼” 김문수 “일자리 대통령”
이재명 향한 집중 견제…<br>후보간 공동 전선 구축도

이재명 향한 집중 견제…후보간 공동 전선 구축도
이재명, ‘4년 연임제 개헌’ 제안<br>…김문수, ‘임기 단축 개헌’ 맞불

이재명, ‘4년 연임제 개헌’ 제안…김문수, ‘임기 단축 개헌’ 맞불
대통령 궐위 속 제45주년 5·18민주화운동 기념식 거행

대통령 궐위 속 제45주년 5·18민주화운동 기념식 거행
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.