500,000 Palestinians in starvation

[Anchor]



Those who survived the horrific battlefield are now fighting a war against hunger.



A warning has been issued that 500,000 residents of the Gaza Strip are in a state of starvation.



In the field where parents are struggling to secure rations for their starving children, reporter Kim Gae-hyung has the story.



[Report]



In front of a soup kitchen in the devastated Gaza Strip, people holding empty pots and plastic bowls are lined up.



Men, women, and children are pushing each other as they wait to receive a few ladles of watery vegetable soup.



A displaced person with a family of 20 cries out while holding an empty pot after not receiving food for two consecutive days.



[Oum Abed/Gaza resident: "There are too many people. Everyone is hungry. We can't blame anyone. Everyone is just trying to feed their children."]



Due to the overwhelming number of people, four large pots are emptied in an instant.



[Faten Al-Madhoun/soup kitchen operator: "For the past three months, it has truly been a famine situation. The famine that began at the start of the war has started again."]



As Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip enters its third month, the warehouses of relief organizations are also empty.



All relief supplies, including food and medicine, have been cut off.



There are analyses indicating that about 500,000 Palestinians are in a state of starvation.



On his way back from a Middle East tour, U.S. President Trump stated that he would help the starving people of Gaza.



[Trump/U.S. President: "We have to help the Palestinians. There are a lot of starving on the Gaza Strip."]



Israel has prepared a new plan for the relief system, stating that relief supplies should not flow to Hamas.



However, the United Nations and relief organizations oppose Israel's plan, arguing that it would reduce access to aid and could be misused for political purposes.



Reporting from Dubai, this is KBS News' Kim Gae-hyung.



