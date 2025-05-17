Accessible screenings for dementia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Drawing the same picture, copying actions.



What are the elderly doing?



It is none other than a 'dementia' diagnostic test.



As we officially enter a super-aged society, local governments are expanding free dementia screening programs.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



At a community center in Dobong-gu, Seoul.



A free dementia screening is in full swing. It checks cognitive abilities such as remembering words and sentences.



["You just need to listen to the sentence until the end and follow along. Minsu is riding a bicycle...."]



With a simple test lasting about 20 minutes, it is possible to determine those at risk for dementia.



If any suspicious symptoms appear, a detailed examination is conducted, and referrals to specialists are provided.



Since there are no costs involved, local residents who have been nervous about dementia are responding positively.



[Lee Hye-jeong/Dobong-gu, 64 years old: "I hear a lot of worries and concerns about dementia from those around me. After taking the test, I feel relieved and at ease.."]



These free dementia screenings are available to anyone, at over 250 dementia care centers nationwide.



Regular 'visiting dementia screenings' are also being conducted at nearby senior welfare centers and community centers.



By improving accessibility, the number of screenings has more than doubled compared to usual.



[Kim Mi-young/Deputy Director of Dobong-gu Dementia Care Center: "When screenings are held at community centers, local residents participate actively. Because the accessibility is good...."]



Since early detection and treatment are crucial for dementia, anyone with even a slight suspicion should definitely get screened.



[Jung Soon-dul/Professor of Social Welfare at Ewha Womans University: "It seems very important to be well aware of the stages of dementia progression. That way, you can take action. Let's encourage people to get free screenings quickly..."]



The Ministry of Health and Welfare predicts that the number of dementia patients in South Korea will exceed 1 million for the first time next year.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



