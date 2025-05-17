LG wins first ever championship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Professional basketball team LG has finally ascended to the throne by defeating SK in the decisive Game 7 of the championship series.



With this victory, LG has become the owners of a 'new history' with their first championship title in 28 years since their founding.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.



[Report]



'A first versus a first'. The fateful Game 7 of the championship was held with each team's dreams on the line.



[SK Fans: "SK reverse sweep, new history is ours!"]



[LG Fans: "We waited 28 years. Let's go for the first championship!!"]



True to the final battle, the game was fierce.



Both SK and LG were already exhausted, but the players threw their bodies towards the ball with sheer willpower.



The close contest between the two teams, where every point was precious, was decided in the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.



Veteran Heo Il-young gifted LG the lead with two high-accuracy three-pointers, and in a one-point difference situation at 55:54, Kim Sun-hyung's turnover was converted into a crucial fast-break score by Marei.



SK, led by Warney, kept the game within a one point difference until the end, but LG pulled away from SK's pursuit with Yoo Gi-sang's calm free throws, ultimately winning with a final score of 4 wins to 3 losses.



Coach Jo Sang-hyun, who relieved the regret of not winning for 28 years, shed tears of joy.



[Jo Sang-hyun/LG Coach: "In this moment, I'm so happy, and I’m grateful, and I not really sure yet if I should be enjoying this. (To the players) Thank you so much."]



Heo Il-young, who led the dramatic Game 7 victory with 14 points, was also named the MVP of the championship series for the first time, along with his third championship trophy.



[Heo Il-young/Championship Series MVP: "Since I thought of myself as a supporting role rather than a leading role from my rookie days until now... It just feels really good."]



The current of a new history flowed towards LG.



The spring basketball of the 2024-25 season, which was more intense than ever, has been recorded as the time when LG's first star was engraved.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



