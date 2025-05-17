News 9

LG wins first ever championship

입력 2025.05.17 (23:41) 수정 2025.05.18 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Professional basketball team LG has finally ascended to the throne by defeating SK in the decisive Game 7 of the championship series.

With this victory, LG has become the owners of a 'new history' with their first championship title in 28 years since their founding.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

'A first versus a first'. The fateful Game 7 of the championship was held with each team's dreams on the line.

[SK Fans: "SK reverse sweep, new history is ours!"]

[LG Fans: "We waited 28 years. Let's go for the first championship!!"]

True to the final battle, the game was fierce.

Both SK and LG were already exhausted, but the players threw their bodies towards the ball with sheer willpower.

The close contest between the two teams, where every point was precious, was decided in the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Veteran Heo Il-young gifted LG the lead with two high-accuracy three-pointers, and in a one-point difference situation at 55:54, Kim Sun-hyung's turnover was converted into a crucial fast-break score by Marei.

SK, led by Warney, kept the game within a one point difference until the end, but LG pulled away from SK's pursuit with Yoo Gi-sang's calm free throws, ultimately winning with a final score of 4 wins to 3 losses.

Coach Jo Sang-hyun, who relieved the regret of not winning for 28 years, shed tears of joy.

[Jo Sang-hyun/LG Coach: "In this moment, I'm so happy, and I’m grateful, and I not really sure yet if I should be enjoying this. (To the players) Thank you so much."]

Heo Il-young, who led the dramatic Game 7 victory with 14 points, was also named the MVP of the championship series for the first time, along with his third championship trophy.

[Heo Il-young/Championship Series MVP: "Since I thought of myself as a supporting role rather than a leading role from my rookie days until now... It just feels really good."]

The current of a new history flowed towards LG.

The spring basketball of the 2024-25 season, which was more intense than ever, has been recorded as the time when LG's first star was engraved.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • LG wins first ever championship
    • 입력 2025-05-18 23:41:12
    • 수정2025-05-18 23:42:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Professional basketball team LG has finally ascended to the throne by defeating SK in the decisive Game 7 of the championship series.

With this victory, LG has become the owners of a 'new history' with their first championship title in 28 years since their founding.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

'A first versus a first'. The fateful Game 7 of the championship was held with each team's dreams on the line.

[SK Fans: "SK reverse sweep, new history is ours!"]

[LG Fans: "We waited 28 years. Let's go for the first championship!!"]

True to the final battle, the game was fierce.

Both SK and LG were already exhausted, but the players threw their bodies towards the ball with sheer willpower.

The close contest between the two teams, where every point was precious, was decided in the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.

Veteran Heo Il-young gifted LG the lead with two high-accuracy three-pointers, and in a one-point difference situation at 55:54, Kim Sun-hyung's turnover was converted into a crucial fast-break score by Marei.

SK, led by Warney, kept the game within a one point difference until the end, but LG pulled away from SK's pursuit with Yoo Gi-sang's calm free throws, ultimately winning with a final score of 4 wins to 3 losses.

Coach Jo Sang-hyun, who relieved the regret of not winning for 28 years, shed tears of joy.

[Jo Sang-hyun/LG Coach: "In this moment, I'm so happy, and I’m grateful, and I not really sure yet if I should be enjoying this. (To the players) Thank you so much."]

Heo Il-young, who led the dramatic Game 7 victory with 14 points, was also named the MVP of the championship series for the first time, along with his third championship trophy.

[Heo Il-young/Championship Series MVP: "Since I thought of myself as a supporting role rather than a leading role from my rookie days until now... It just feels really good."]

The current of a new history flowed towards LG.

The spring basketball of the 2024-25 season, which was more intense than ever, has been recorded as the time when LG's first star was engraved.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫 TV 토론…이재명 “유능한 일꾼” 김문수 “일자리 대통령”

첫 TV 토론…이재명 “유능한 일꾼” 김문수 “일자리 대통령”
이재명 향한 집중 견제…<br>후보간 공동 전선 구축도

이재명 향한 집중 견제…후보간 공동 전선 구축도
이재명, ‘4년 연임제 개헌’ 제안<br>…김문수, ‘임기 단축 개헌’ 맞불

이재명, ‘4년 연임제 개헌’ 제안…김문수, ‘임기 단축 개헌’ 맞불
대통령 궐위 속 제45주년 5·18민주화운동 기념식 거행

대통령 궐위 속 제45주년 5·18민주화운동 기념식 거행
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.