News 9

Hanwha's Ponce strikes out 18

입력 2025.05.17 (23:41) 수정 2025.05.18 (23:42)

[Anchor]

Hanwha's ace pitcher Ponce recorded 18 strikeouts in a game against SSG, matching the record for the most strikeouts in a single game in Korean professional baseball, set by legendary pitcher Sun Dong-yeol 34 years ago.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

From the very first inning, Ponce kicked off his historic achievement by striking out Park Seong-han looking, and even struck out the KBO League's home run leader, Choi Jeong, with a swing-and-miss strikeout.

In the sixth inning, after striking out the lead-off batter with just three fastballs, the crowd erupted in cheers, and when the next batter, Shin Beom-soo, also went down on three pitches, the fans were left in awe.

In the seventh inning, Ponce recorded his 15th strikeout against Park Seong-han, setting a new record for the most strikeouts by a foreign pitcher.

[Audience: "Ponce! Ponce!"]

With the enthusiastic support of the crowd, in the eighth inning, he tied the record for the most strikeouts in a regular inning held by his teammate Ryu Hyun-jin.

Amidst the thunderous cheers and applause from his teammates, Ponce responded with gratitude.

And finally, he achieved the record of 18 strikeouts.

Ponce now stands shoulder to shoulder with the legendary Sun Dong-yeol, who set this record back in 1991.

After pitching scoreless through the eighth inning, Ponce was celebrated by his teammates with hugs for his monumental achievement.

[Cody Ponce/Hanwha Pitcher: "It’s such a great honor, when you have a legend on your team, and you get to compete with him every week. All I can say is it's just a great honor. I'm just very blessed."]

With a full crowd of 17,000 momentarily forgetting the outcome of the game to cheer for Ponce's historic achievement, it was a romantic baseball game that lit up Daejeon.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

  Hanwha's Ponce strikes out 18
    입력 2025-05-18 23:41:12
    수정2025-05-18 23:42:47
    News 9
공지·정정

