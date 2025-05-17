News 9

Son heung-min returns unshaken

입력 2025.05.17 (23:41) 수정 2025.05.18 (23:42)

[Anchor]

A duo that claimed to be pregnant with Son Heung-min's child in an attempt to extort money has been arrested.

Just before the important Europa League final, Son Heung-min faced a setback as he made his first start after returning from injury.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The Seoul Central District Court has issued detention warrants for a woman in her 20s, identified as Ms. Yang, who is accused of blackmailing Son Heung-min, and a man in his 40s, identified as Mr. Yong, who is accused of attempted blackmail.

The court stated that the warrants were issued due to concerns about the destruction of evidence and the possibility of flight.

Ms. Yang is accused of threatening to claim she was pregnant with Son Heung-min's child and extorting 300 million won, while Mr. Yong is accused of trying to extort tens of millions of won from Son Heung-min's side.

After returning from injury, Son Heung-min faced personal troubles, but made his starting comeback after 36 days.

Although it could have shaken him mentally, Son Heung-min showcased his characteristic explosive dribbling and sharp shooting, proving that he was in good physical condition.

Son Heung-min played for 74 minutes, and while Tottenham lost 2-0 to Aston Villa with most of its main player benched, he completed his warm-up ahead of the final.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "(I am satisfied) to get back for starting lineup over 70 minutes. It feels good to be back, and obviously the most important thing is to get ready for Wednesday."]

Manchester United, Tottenham's opponent in the final, also lost 1-0 to Chelsea, making the Europa League final a matchup between the 16th and 17th placed teams in the Premier League.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

