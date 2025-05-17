News 9

Kim Yeon-koung's farewell match

Kim Yeon-koung, the volleyball queen who is retiring from active duty at the end of this season, showcased her skills in a friendly match with the world all-star team.

True to her nickname 'World Star', Kim Yeon-koung brought together top players from around the globe.

As a member of the world all-star team, Kim Yeon-koung thrilled fans by delivering powerful spikes against the Korean national team.

Tomorrow, she plans to transform into a coach and provide a unique and entertaining experience that fans have never seen before.

