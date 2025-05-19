First presidential race TV debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As many of you may have tuned in, today's (May 18) debate focused on the economy, specifically who will revive our economy and improve living conditions, as we seek a five-year economic vision for South Korea.



First, reporter Lee Soo-min will summarize the main points of the debate.



[Report]



Four presidential candidates participated in the first TV debate on the topic of 'the economy'.



The candidates expressed their visions for the next government and appealed for support.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I hope that you elect a capable public servant, a useful tool. I want to create a new South Korea, a real Republic of Korea."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will become the president of jobs. To create jobs, we need to make South Korea a business-friendly country."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "(I am) from a science and engineering background. I have not only an understanding of science and technology, but I can also communicate freely with world leaders...."]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "I will create a country without discrimination, a new equal South Korea."]



As measures to revive the economy, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized supplementary budgets and the nurturing of new industries.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We need to implement a supplementary budget within the range of immediate feasibility to boost the livelihoods of ordinary people and domestic consumption. (In the long term) we must nurture advanced technology industries, including artificial intelligence."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to ease regulations by creating a Regulatory Reform Committee.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will ensure that companies can operate comfortably and create jobs domestically without going overseas."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized Lee Jae-myung's policies as a 'quirky economics' approach focused on money distribution.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "We will grow South Korea again not through populism, but through competence, and not through money distribution, but through education and productivity."]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that instead of tax cuts, the wealthy should be taxed more, promising to provide fair compensation to working individuals.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



