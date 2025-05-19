News 9

First presidential race TV debate

입력 2025.05.19 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As many of you may have tuned in, today's (May 18) debate focused on the economy, specifically who will revive our economy and improve living conditions, as we seek a five-year economic vision for South Korea.

First, reporter Lee Soo-min will summarize the main points of the debate.

[Report]

Four presidential candidates participated in the first TV debate on the topic of 'the economy'.

The candidates expressed their visions for the next government and appealed for support.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I hope that you elect a capable public servant, a useful tool. I want to create a new South Korea, a real Republic of Korea."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will become the president of jobs. To create jobs, we need to make South Korea a business-friendly country."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "(I am) from a science and engineering background. I have not only an understanding of science and technology, but I can also communicate freely with world leaders...."]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "I will create a country without discrimination, a new equal South Korea."]

As measures to revive the economy, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized supplementary budgets and the nurturing of new industries.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We need to implement a supplementary budget within the range of immediate feasibility to boost the livelihoods of ordinary people and domestic consumption. (In the long term) we must nurture advanced technology industries, including artificial intelligence."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to ease regulations by creating a Regulatory Reform Committee.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will ensure that companies can operate comfortably and create jobs domestically without going overseas."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized Lee Jae-myung's policies as a 'quirky economics' approach focused on money distribution.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "We will grow South Korea again not through populism, but through competence, and not through money distribution, but through education and productivity."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that instead of tax cuts, the wealthy should be taxed more, promising to provide fair compensation to working individuals.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First presidential race TV debate
    • 입력 2025-05-19 00:29:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

As many of you may have tuned in, today's (May 18) debate focused on the economy, specifically who will revive our economy and improve living conditions, as we seek a five-year economic vision for South Korea.

First, reporter Lee Soo-min will summarize the main points of the debate.

[Report]

Four presidential candidates participated in the first TV debate on the topic of 'the economy'.

The candidates expressed their visions for the next government and appealed for support.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I hope that you elect a capable public servant, a useful tool. I want to create a new South Korea, a real Republic of Korea."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will become the president of jobs. To create jobs, we need to make South Korea a business-friendly country."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "(I am) from a science and engineering background. I have not only an understanding of science and technology, but I can also communicate freely with world leaders...."]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "I will create a country without discrimination, a new equal South Korea."]

As measures to revive the economy, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized supplementary budgets and the nurturing of new industries.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We need to implement a supplementary budget within the range of immediate feasibility to boost the livelihoods of ordinary people and domestic consumption. (In the long term) we must nurture advanced technology industries, including artificial intelligence."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to ease regulations by creating a Regulatory Reform Committee.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will ensure that companies can operate comfortably and create jobs domestically without going overseas."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized Lee Jae-myung's policies as a 'quirky economics' approach focused on money distribution.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "We will grow South Korea again not through populism, but through competence, and not through money distribution, but through education and productivity."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that instead of tax cuts, the wealthy should be taxed more, promising to provide fair compensation to working individuals.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫 TV 토론…이재명 “유능한 일꾼” 김문수 “일자리 대통령”

첫 TV 토론…이재명 “유능한 일꾼” 김문수 “일자리 대통령”
이재명 향한 집중 견제…<br>후보간 공동 전선 구축도

이재명 향한 집중 견제…후보간 공동 전선 구축도
이재명, ‘4년 연임제 개헌’ 제안<br>…김문수, ‘임기 단축 개헌’ 맞불

이재명, ‘4년 연임제 개헌’ 제안…김문수, ‘임기 단축 개헌’ 맞불
대통령 궐위 속 제45주년 5·18민주화운동 기념식 거행

대통령 궐위 속 제45주년 5·18민주화운동 기념식 거행
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.